Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Courtney Johnson

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Courtney Johnson, a ninth-grader and daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby, won second place and received $75.

America — Where do we go from here?

If we went back to fifty years ago, the United States would be almost completely unrecognizable when looking ahead to it’s modern appearance and mannerisms. Fifty years ago, we were expecting flying cars and a robot-filled society. Fifty years ago, we were hoping for world peace and resolved climate change issues. Fifty years ago, we set unrealistic goals for our nation. Too much is expected to come in too little of a time period. We need to begin by reevaluating and stop overlooking key values such as eliminating discrimination, uniting over disagreements, and overall setting more realistic goals if we would like to succeed as a country in the future.

Resolving issues such as inequality will eliminate sources of division. Hatred and discrimination built on the basis of race or gender are examples of inequality that are common in America. Here, inequality is often found in the workplace. Almost every single citizen of the United States would admit that the workplaces in America are not fair in the slightest when it comes to pay. According to research done by NBC, a man and a woman with the exact same credentials and achievements make different amounts of money. On average, the woman would only make $0.84 for every dollar the man makes. This gap may seem irrelevant, but think, why is there even a gap at all? This scenario is even more unbelievable when race is brought into it. Women of color make only $0.63 for every dollar that a white man makes. Keep in mind that this is when the two individuals do the same job the same way. So, there is no excuse for this discriminatory behavior besides sexism and racism. Further unfair treatment will only lead to more uproars and dissatisfaction, which will essentially divide our country further. This is the exact reason why our current stage of equality in the workplace must be reconsidered in order for this country to truly move forward.

When I picture America, I think of division- division over politics, division over rights, division over money, division over everything. The virus only pushed that division to be ten times worse. America had the choice to unite over this issue and move past it, but instead we chose to take sides, leaving the virus unattended and able to spread like a wildfire in dry terrain. According to a poll conducted by The Atlantic, 83% of Americans would agree that the United States is overall very divided. This result is disappointing. We must not divide over our disagreements. This country is very well known for its democratic society and government. By definition, democracy means, “a system where people can change their rulers in a peaceful manner.” In other words, it gives us the right to vote our chosen leaders into office. Essentially, democracy means that we all automatically have the right to our own opinions. Dividing over these opinions is self-destruction for our nation and for its people. Acceptance towards our differences would transform our country from divided and cruel to diverse and unique. Perspective is everything. This is why we must see differences as a positive and not as a burden. These differences are what make the U.S. the free and diverse country that it is. Freedom of speech, religion, assembly, petition, and press are rights stated in our first amendment in the Bill of Rights. This gives us the right to argue over beliefs, but it also gives us the right to think a certain way without being attacked by our fellow citizens. Treating each other this way will lead to further unnecessary division. Unity is a piece of the puzzle that we must complete to make our desired country accessible.

What is that desired country? A perfect economy? A population full of kind and selfless citizens? Or could it possibly be something more accessible and more realistic? The United States is far too confident with our future selves. Yes, setting solid and powerful goals is a wise strategy as we do not want to set ourselves short, but pushing too far will leave us with achieving nothing at all. This is why setting focused and powerful goals will be the key to building this nation up. The first nonpolitical issue that needs to be handled is the coronavirus pandemic. As stated earlier, all this pandemic amounts to is a source of division. According to Mayo Clinics official website, 55.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated. This almost directly lines up with the 2020 election results. This proves that Americans are taking issues that need to be addressed immediately and making them into political topics although the basis of the problem has nothing to do with politics. So, continuing to focus on this pandemic and taking steps to end it once and for all will eliminate some division and will allow the country to move onto other issues.

Overall, the United States isn’t equal, it’s not unified, and it’s not realistic, but it’s still the country that we love and for which we must take responsibility. Right now, we’re stuck behind a metaphorical wall. We can ignore it and stay behind it, we can argue about who put the wall there, or we can work together and break it down efficiently. Uniting as one and stopping the silly political bantering could be a breakthrough for our nation. Let us make that our new and realistic goal.

