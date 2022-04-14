Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Devin Nedland

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Devin Nedland, a ninth-grader and son of Brent and Chelsey Nedland of Westby, won ninth place and received $10.

America — Where do we go from here?

What comes to mind when people hear the word America? In the past, I think most people would have thought about words such as freedom, united, or welcoming. In this present day, I don’t think many people would think those words. Most people’s lives have been impacted by the global pandemic, economic hardships and social problems. Unfortunately, some have been affected more than others. With new knowledge and ideas about the global pandemic, this country can start to escape a dark time.

The Covid-19 vaccine has helped stop the spread of coronavirus cases drastically. Ever since December of 2020 the vaccine distribution has been slowly expanded to different ages of people. I don’t care about the politics involved with the vaccine, because it is a way to truly advance out of this pandemic. With the United States being such a developed country, I think that having the vaccine as an option is a great advantage for our citizens. The newer Delta Variant has recently been causing a rise in cases and even making people that are vaccinated test positive. Being vaccinated still lowers someone’s chances of testing positive by a bigger margin than those that aren’t. If citizens continue to vaccinate, we as a country could move forward out of the pandemic.

The pandemic has hurt many U.S citizens from an economic standpoint. According to USA Today, “Of the 20.6 million jobs lost, 18 million are expected to be temporary when the pandemic recedes.” That article was from back in May of 2020. Because of high rates of unemployment, the pandemic was forcing many families to worry about financial issues, which led to stimulus checks being handed out to citizens. Many companies trying to go back to normal businesses are struggling to find employees now as well. This pandemic has definitely lowered our country’s economy. We can bounce back to a stronger economy by citizens finding a way to arrive back to work.

One problem that this pandemic has brought us, I think, tends to go unnoticed. Social problems such as not being able to hang out with friends or go to school normally have had effects on kids, teachers, parents and others. Not being able to see people, hug people, or learn face-to-face is tough and leaves many people wondering about the future of this generation. According to the CDC, “Public health actions, such as social distancing, are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but they can make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.” People’s mental health has been impacted as the quote said. So, once we start to advance out of the pandemic, people might start to feel happier. Once this country can go back to doing normal activities and seeing more people, it will bring relief to our citizens and help this country move forward.

After the pandemic, our citizens might start using words to describe America such as, resilient, strong, and hopefully words that were once used, such as freedom and united. I truly believe that if people vaccinate, earn a job, or be able to go back to school normally, we can escape this pandemic much happier than before. I hope this country will endure the pandemic and thrive like it once did. As diverse a country as America is, the answer to “America: Where do we go from here?” will receive a different answer from person to person. To me, the only answer is up.

