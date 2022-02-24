Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Emily Ressler

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Emily Ressler, a ninth-grader and daughter of Jason and Rebecca Ressler of Westby, won fourth place and received $40.

America — Where do we go from here?

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” This quote from Helen Keller reminds us of the power of unity in the face of great division in our country. Politically and socially, people across the nation are separated over views on civil rights, the pandemic, the environment, and the future of our country. There has never been a more important time for us to find common ground and work together to rebuild our nation.

Over the past several decades, Americans have become more divided than ever. As Time Magazine reported in January of 2021, “There is no advanced industrial democracy in the world more politically divided, or politically dysfunctional, than the United States today.” Given the immense talent and resources our nation has to offer, this predicament is a tremendous waste of potential. Our people find themselves at war with each other rather than building up our country together. Nothing illustrates this more vividly than our nation’s divided response to the COVID pandemic. If there ever was a time for us to work together, cooperate and fight this battle as one, it is now.

As we look back at our history, there are vivid examples of times when our nation unified in the face of great challenge and loss. The American response to the attack on Pearl Harbor demonstrated how strongly Americans could unify and work together towards victory. The Washington Post reported, “The attack on Pearl Harbor united Americans like no other event in our history.” In spite of the tremendous hardships of the Great Depression and this horrific attack, Americans acted as one to support the war effort and bring about victory. Another powerful example of unity in American history followed the shocking attacks of September 11th.

On the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, President Biden stated. “In the days that followed September 11, 2001, we saw heroism everywhere, we also saw something all too rare: national unity. Unity is what makes us who we are, America at its best.” Both Pearl Harbor and September 11, powerfully exemplify how our country can handle hardship and division when we join together with a common purpose.

The roots of division stretch back to the very beginning of our nation. From philosophical differences among our founding fathers, to the Civil War which nearly tore us apart, to horrific racial injustice and discrimination, the seeds of this division have always been present. However, as demonstrated in the past, there is still great opportunity for us to unite and heal these divisions. One of the most important steps for us to take is to restore a culture of respect and begin listening to each other again. It’s become too easy for people to surround themselves with others who think and act the way they do. By choosing this isolation, we are depriving ourselves of a chance to understand each other better. We also need to establish a basic tolerance for different ways of thinking and an openness to new ideas. Another essential change is to begin valuing honesty, truth and facts. Especially during the pandemic, we have seen multiple examples of how dangerous and harmful misinformation and untruths have been to our nation’s recovery process.

With the rapid spread of division in our country, it is more important than ever to remember what unites us and work towards restoring our nation. As a country, we have allowed ourselves to stray from the basic values which bound us together during challenging times in the past. However, there is still hope. At the heart of our nation’s history is a dream of “striving to create a more perfect union.” By embracing respect, honesty and tolerance we can find a way forward together.

