Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Eva Tjelta

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Eva Tjelta, a ninth-grader and daughter of Joy and Paul Tjelta of La Farge, won seventh place and received $20.

America — Where do we go from here?

Abortion—this is one enormous issue in the United States. In 1973, abortion became legal for the first time in our country. It is currently legal in every state of our country. Each state has at least one abortion clinic. Some of the bigger states have many more than 65 clinics: California has 152, New York has 95, Florida has 71. The number of babies aborted in the U.S. in 2017 was 612,719. In 2018, this number increased by almost 10,000. These numbers show the inconsistency of our country’s morals concerning life and death.

When the colonies sought freedom from England, they wrote the Declaration of Independence which includes the phrase “all men are created equal.” Therefore, each of our lives is of equal importance, whether we are inside or outside the womb. The Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 1776, restates the prior truth, saying that every human has, “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Americans have the right to life, so why is it legal to terminate embryos?

There seems to be a double standard to life in our country. For instance, if a woman is attacked and kicked in the stomach while she is pregnant, she may have a placental abruption. This is when the placenta, which provides the baby with nutrients and oxygen, separates from the wall of the uterus. In this case the doctors will work very hard to give that fetus a chance to live. At the same time, women are choosing to abort their fetuses and embryos.

Another double standard is the way that animals are thought to be more important than human organisms in our society. For example, eagles, their feathers, nests, and winter roosts are all protected by federal laws. Since eagle eggs have the right to life, why don’t unborn Americans?

Some might argue that an embryo or a fetus isn’t living, but they are deceiving themselves. Again, think of an eagle’s egg. The eagle is growing before it hatches. An embryo is also growing before hatching in the womb, according to the Viera Fertility website. An embryo hatches out of its egg 6 to 7 days after fertilization. Now the tiny organism looks like a tadpole, swimming around in the uterus. Its heart starts to beat during the third or fourth week after conception. By the eighth week of pregnancy, the embryo, now called the fetus, is a little over half an inch in size. Ears and eyelids are forming, the arms and legs are already well-formed, and fingers and toes are growing more distinct. The tip of the nose can also be seen. The Bible reiterates these truths in the verse, “You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). It is clear that living embryos and fetuses are being killed, even though nine out of ten abortions happen during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy.

The most common procedure used to extract an embryo or fetus is suction curettage. According to the Foundation of Life Pregnancy Center and Adoption Services website, this is the procedure. “The doctor must first stretch open the cervix using metal rods…After the cervix is stretched open, the doctor inserts a hard plastic tube into the uterus, then connects this tube to a suction machine. The suction pulls the fetus’ body apart and out of the uterus. The doctor may also use a loop-shaped knife called a curette to scrape the fetus and fetal parts out of the uterus.” There have been instances where babies are killed immediately after birth. This occurred at the Women’s Medical Society in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kermit Gosnell, the former abortion provider of the clinic, was sentenced to life in prison for these crimes. On seven of eight instances, Gosnell used scissors to kill infants that were born alive. This is inhumane.

The bottom line is that abortion is a morally inconsistent standard. We must work very hard if we are to abandon this corrupt practice in our country. The Bible makes it very clear that “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him” (Psalm 127:3). I believe that our country can make a move in the right direction with the Creator’s guidance. Ecclesiastes 11:5 reads, “Just as you cannot understand the path of the wind or the mystery of a tiny baby growing in its mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the activity of God, who does all things.” May He help us make this great change.

