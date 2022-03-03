Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Kylie Molledahl

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Kylie Molledahl, a ninth-grader and daughter of Jon and Rebecca Molledahl of Westby, won fifth place and received $30.

America — Where do we go from here?

While thousands of people will say COVID-19 isn’t real and we don’t need to wear masks in public, CDC doctors have stated that depression has increased in humans in the last two years by 40%. COVID-19 has wrecked our world and our mental health. A human being not seeing their friends or family for over three months at a time and all they can do is see them through a screen on technology, being cooped up at home all the time and not being able to interact with people, and wearing a mask 24/7 in public can be inconveniences to many people. This is the time for Americans to think about what is best for everyone and not just what’s best for themselves.

Imagine not seeing family and friends for over three to five months at a time and all you can do is smile through a computer screen. To say the truth, it actually happens when COVID isn’t around. A military family’s separation from a loved one is similar to the struggle some people face while being isolated from their family due to COVID. The amount of sadness and coping it takes to overcome the obstacle can be heartbreaking. Depression has spiked over the last year because there are thousands of families not seeing the people they love most. When most people have free time, they most likely go out to eat, visit family, talk with friends, and many more social events! A bunch of people still can’t do that even after two years of dealing with this pandemic. Now when humans all around the world think of COVID, all they can think about is the amount of time lost with family and friends and how much computer screen time that they gained just to be able to see the faces of their best people.

Being locked up constantly and having restrictions on where someone can specifically go in public is devastating to countless numbers of people. Imagine all someone wants to do is see their grandparents who live in the nursing home and the facility isn’t allowing visitors. That would be overwhelming and depressing to thousands of people. The amount of depression has skyrocketed because of simply not being able to see the ones everyone loves. An estimated 7.3 million adults, 18 and older, have reported that they have had at least one depressive episode due to not seeing family members during the last 6 months in 2021. The amount of people that have had to go through this tragedy is so saddening.

As a society, everyone knows how much of an inconvenience wearing a mask in public can be. From only grabbing their phone, keys, wallet, and water bottle, now that certain someone is grabbing a face mask too. Businesses all around the world have different policies so nobody ever knows whether or not to grab one on the way out the door. Wearing a mask for some people can be stressful and humiliating because all they want to do is see the face of someone normal and not just have to see their eyes. The depression in a tremendous amount of people doesn’t help in this situation. Although wearing a mask isn’t the nicest and easiest way to live life, it helps stop the spread rather than speed up the spreading.

As a population, humans need to stop the spread and think about what other people are experiencing in life right now. Currently, we are living in a society that isn’t healthy and doesn’t feel right to live in. Moving forward, the world hopes this pandemic will end and we can live a normal life again, but until then, think about how people’s actions can impact the world with just a simple gesture. If people strive to do what’s best for their society, this could be the reason why we can see family often, can go in public with others and not have to wear a mask 24/7 in public.

