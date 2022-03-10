Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Olivia Nedland

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Olivia Nedland, an 11th-grader and daughter of Brent and Chelsey Nedland of Westby, won sixth place and received $25.

America — Where do we go from here?

Have you ever been in an argument with your parents where you each have opposite viewpoints, but your parents refuse to listen to you? Have they pulled the, “Because l said so.” card and not even tried to com promise? Or maybe it feels like they make their decisions just to spite you. Situations like these make getting along with your family extremely difficult, similar to the way that political polarization makes it extremely difficult for liberals and conservatives to work together and achieve important goals. The political polarization that occurs in the U.S affects the people in negative ways and puts our country’s most prized quality, which is our democracy, at risk for destruction. So, you may ask: Where do we go from here? Thankfully, there are numerous solutions. However, everyone, including fellow citizens and political leaders, need to lend their hands to this issue before it tears our country apart for good.

First, it is important to know what exactly political polarization is. The Pew Research Center defines the problem as “the vast and growing gap between liberals and conservatives.“ This means that the ideas, policies, and politicians that run for office continue to migrate to the far left or far right, making it difficult to find common ground. But it doesn’t stop at the disagreement between the parties. They see each other as a threat. The Conversation states, “..roughly half of voters of each party say the other party makes them feel afraid, and growing numbers view the policies of the other party as a threat to the nation.” The problem with the polarization is that the real threat is people with this mindset, rather than the perceived evil, other side.

Political Polarization negatively affects the American population and puts democracy in danger. People who identify as a moderate feel like they have been forgotten in politics. They feel like there is no one to accurately represent their beliefs for them. The division that engulfs the country affects the way we think about and treat the opposite party. For example, there are too many times when people think that they can’t agree with an idea because of the typical political affiliation of that particular idea. instead, they should feel free to agree with an idea simply because it aligns with their belief system. People view their political foes as a threat to the nation, which can lead to the destruction of democracy. We saw incidents like this during Trump’s presidential term and in the latest election. This quote from The Conversation sufficiently sums it up: “..the incumbents followers tolerate more illiberal and increasingly authoritarian behavior to stay in power, while the opponents are more and more willing to resort to undemocratic means to remove them from power.” lf we are the same people who pride America so much for its democracy, then why do we continue to put it at risk by dividing ourselves unnecessarily?

Finally, this brings me to how we can solve this catastrophic problem. Solutions include moving beyond the two party system, simply listening to each other, and recognizing biases within ourselves and our parties.

First off, when I say moving beyond the two party system, I mean still keeping Republicans and Democrats, but incorporating a third party that holds more middle ground views. According to the Washington Post, “survey data... shows fully half of Americans do not identify with any party and label themselves independents.” and “Gallup Surveys show that fewer than 4 in 10 people believe the two major parties ‘do an adequate job of representing the American people!“ A third party would help tremendously because in politics right now, there is too much of an all or nothing mindset, and not enough compromise.

The next way is listening to each other. Plain and simple. Republicans and Democrats don’t listen to each other because they are too busy bickering among themselves. Once we find a way to work together, we can get so much more done. Once we find a way to listen to one another’s thoughts and opinions, we will exhibit much kinder behavior. Kinder behavior leads to less aggressive attacks on the opposite party and therefore, less polarized attitudes.

Lastly, we must recognize our biases, whether the biases are against the other party or for your own. Media feeds biases to the minds of the impressionable. For example, if you are Republican and only watch Fox News, and believe everything they say to a tee, that is going to make you biased, even if you aren’t consciously aware of it. The same can be said for liberals and CNN or MSNBC. These news channels don’t give the entire truth about the issue. Solutions to minimize our biases are watching a non biased news station, or watching news stations from both sides of the spectrum. Also, don’t shy away from calling out your party for doing something wrong. lf we recognize our biases, we can become more educated and understanding of each other, which will unite our country and ease the animosity between us.

In conclusion, political polarization is a very harmful issue because it is detrimental to society and democracy. Unfortunately, most people in this country agree that at this day in age, we seem to be anything but united. This is what America is. But that doesn’t mean it can’t change for the better. We must ask ourselves: Where do we go from here? The division and hatred among the opposing sides of the spectrum can be solved if we find a way to gain commonground, such as a third party, if we listen to each other, and if we recognize our biases. We are the United States of America. It’s time we start acting like it.

