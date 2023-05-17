Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The fourth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Ada Tuszynski, a junior, and the daughter of Mike and Lindsay Tuszynski of Westby.

Why is the Veteran Important?

Throughout the years, Veterans have offered constant support to our country in order to fulfill the American promise. Even though Veterans are considered to be soldiers that have finished serving our country, they are presently active and continue to be of service to our country today. Veterans are still an important piece of America’s past, present, and future for many reasons; the stories they tell give us a perspective on life as a soldier and can help bring us together through serving our country, they set an example for future generations, and offer opportunities to students.

Without the spoken word of Veterans, many of America’s greatest heroes would go unsung. By telling and relating stories of their experiences in the war, Veterans are able to bring awareness to what they experienced and aid other former soldiers in coping with their post-war struggles. Additionally, communities can learn from the Veterans’ experiences, and they will even inspire the youth in our country to assist in protecting and serving it. Whether that means being a soldier or simply volunteering at a food shelter, this motivates people to be involved in our country. In this way, relationships at a community and national level are strengthened, and people are brought together through a common purpose. By doing this, Veterans show us how important we as individuals, and as a group, are to the functions of our society.

If our country was deprived of both the past and present services of Veterans, our lives would be very different. They assisted in fearlessly protecting our country from harm in times of crisis which helped America grow in strength and pursue improvement. In the process, they unknowingly set an example for future generations. By putting down everything to defend our country from threats, they inspired others to do the same to protect our nation, to ensure that America can stay safe and maintain its promise of freedom.

Because of the fact that many Veterans still have strong pride in having served America, they offer many opportunities to immerse students and the community in educational experiences for them to learn about it. These opportunities usually benefit the people or a community in some way. For example, the Voice of Democracy contest not only assists in educating America’s youth about what it is to be an American, but also is an opportunity to win scholarships. Furthermore, Veterans continue to uphold traditions on holidays such as Memorial Day, in which they organize celebrations that commemorate the brave men and women who died fighting to protect our country’s well being. These events then offer opportunities for certain groups to get together and honor them how they see fit, such as marching bands, community organizations, etc. This allows for growth in communities and can benefit many people in the process.

For these reasons, and many more, Veterans hold a very special place in the hearts of the American people. Through education, service, and leading by example, Veterans are important to the continuing development of the United States. They bring communities together by sharing their experience, inspiring the American youth to preserve the tradition of excellence and growth in our country, and can offer opportunities to those who are proud of and willing to serve America. Because of the services they have, and continue to offer us, Veterans deserve every right to be honored for years and years to come.