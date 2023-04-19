Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The second-place winner in the Westby post competition was Darik Moilien, a senior and the son of Ron Moilien of rural Westby.

Why is the Veteran Important?

My great grandfather served in World War 1; there’s a reason as to why we still have his uniform. There is this certain instinctive respect that is associated with Veterans that is never really explained deeply. There is no question of if veterans are important, but do we know exactly why they are so important? Veterans provide a unique view into the past that reinstates gratitude in future generations, procures respect for what they have suffered through, and offers meaning to people’s lives.

Foremost, veterans provide us with a sense of gratitude due to their past, such as their childhood experiences and food availability. They provide us with insight into what life was like back during the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and more recent times. Their lives were so different from ours that it’s difficult not to be intrigued by their stories! Who else can contrast our lives with that of the past? For instance, take a look at an article by Children’s Theater; an article comparing modern devices and settings to that of the 1930s. One example from the article states how school back in the 1930s was a privilege not a requirement, “School was considered a luxury for low- and middle-income children” noted Childrenstheater.org. Another unfathomable contrast was the food scarcity in the 1930s. According to Children’s Theater, “Food was scarce for a lot of families and many children suffered from malnutrition”. When we think about what to have for lunch nowadays we probably consider a variety of options, such as fast food or the grocery store. Very rarely are we starving for food, which is a stark contrast from the 1930s. Again, without the knowledge and records from veterans during those war periods, we might take what they didn't have, that we now have, for granted. Thus, veterans provide future generations with their lesser fortunate pasts, such as education and food availability; so that they won’t take what veterans didn’t have, for granted.

Additionally, veterans who gave up their body and mind whether they wanted to or not, deserve proper compensation. For example, during the Vietnam war when servicemen burned their draft cards in protest. “As protests against the Vietnam War increased in the 1960s, the destruction of Selective Service registration certificates became common enough that in August of 1965 President Johnson signed a law making it a federal crime to destroy or mutilate the cards'' stated by Time. That example shows how understandably desperate young men were to not give up their lives. For that, veterans deserve proper compensation for what they have willingly endured. One such example of the pain veterans still deal with is Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. A condition that causes the individual to have “...intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that last long after the traumatic event has ended” stated by the American Psychiatric Association. What’s more is that when Vietnam veterans returned home, they weren’t cheered for, they were spat on. “Some, like Wowwk [an infantryman during Vietnam], say they had invectives hurled their way; others, like naval officer Ford Cole, remember being spit on” noted by History. In all, veterans deserve respect not only for selling their entire lives to war, but also because some weren’t given proper recognition for their suffering.

Furthermore, being a veteran can serve as meaning to someone’s life. Knowing you're giving up your life to protect others can produce pride within a person’s soul. According to research done by Rand Corporation on why military personnel enlisted, they stated “...soldiers join the Army for family, institutional, and occupational reasons, and many value the opportunity to become a military professional”. This single piece of evidence tells us that many enlistees join the military to find a purpose.

Overall, the importance of veterans stems from their knowledge of the past, the amount of suffering they have endured, and how the military brings meaning to a life. Veterans' past knowledge enhances younger generations' gratitude, such as how fortunate kids are to be in school. The vast stories that came from war are enough evidence to give a reason as to why veterans are important and deserve our respect. Purpose is also what being a veteran provides to someone, and for that we must honor them. All of these reasons prove why the veteran is important.

