Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The third-place winner in the Westby post competition was Gina Klum, a junior and the daughter of Sam and Jeff Klum of Chaseburg.

Why is the Veteran Important?

Every year Americans celebrate Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Independence Day, but what would each of those days mean without the people who fought or died serving in the military? We as a country get together with family, grill out, watch fireworks, and what is at the back of our minds: veterans. Yes, we Americans know we are celebrating our freedom and we also know that people had to sacrifice so much for it, but the veterans are so much more important than just three days that American patriots go out on the lake and spend time with family. Veterans show what it means to be a true American, protect us, and are great models to future generations.

Throughout the history of The United States, there have been many wars, thousands of deaths, and millions who have served our country. “Those people” aren’t just your typical Americans. “Those people” are veterans, patriots, and heroes. Whenever a person signs up for the military they are signing that they know what may happen to them if they go into battle. “Those people” would allow pain and hardship so they can know that they have helped instill our country’s freedom; A true American. True Americans put themselves before others and fight to the death to make sure citizens of The United States of America still have their rights.

The rights that keep Americans in line, the rights that give you and I the ability to vote and the right we have for a fair trial in court have been challenged and nearly diminished. Veterans have worked hard to keep and protect those rights. Veterans have helped protect us since the beginning of 1775. Veterans have protected us in World War I and World War II. The work that veterans have done goes overlooked every day. Think of a country that has a poor military and how that has affected their daily lives. In places like Afghanistan, their military is deprived and it is severely affecting their way of life. The power of a veteran is unveiling.

The way a veteran goes about their day after being in the military is so compelling. The way veterans get together at a VFW or shoot for funerals is a type of bond that solely veterans get to experience. However, the way that veterans bond rubs off on people is still so impactful. Their respect and responsibility are universally known, which allows children across the country to see the unfailing role veterans serve. There’s a story in my head about the first time I saw a veteran. I saw an older man wearing a hat that said WW ll Veteran on it. It was at the Memorial Day parade in my local community and I was about five. The veteran was simply just sitting in a car that said the number of our VFW. He starts talking to the person next to him and then bursts out in laughter. I remember thinking how big and scary I thought he would be, but then he was just enjoying laughter with a fellow veteran. How can someone who has gone through the darkest times still find joy in their life? Veterans are role models and teach us how to take in all of life.

In the end, veterans are people who are heroes. Veterans would give up their lives for the freedom and protection of our country. Veterans aren’t just everyday people you see on the side of the street, but Veterans are celebrities that should be cheered on as they walk. Americans need to recognize the predominant excellence that Veterans offer as role models and that their contributions to The United States are endless.