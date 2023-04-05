Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the Post, District, state and national level.

The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Nola Tuszynski, a ninth-grader and the daughter of Mike and Linsday Tuszynski of Westby.

Why is the Veteran Important?

A sharp blast of gun fire ricochets through the crowd, leaving a heavy blanket of silence in its wake, broken only by the sharp orders of the regiment leader as a band of veterans carry on, signaling the beginning of the parade. My eyes followed the small group in uniform, analyzing them. Their measured steps and flags they carried with honor and pride had me eagerly leaning forward, wondering, as they passed, what history the uniformed men held with them. Veterans are survivors who represent the wars that have shaped the United States over the years, the survivors who make sure to remember the ones who were lost, never letting the world forget their names, and, most importantly, the survivors who helped guide the United States towards a better future.

Who, though, will make us remember the hardship? Who will remind America of the freedom their men fought and died for? The veterans, who’ve witnessed the world at its worst, remind America of the cost war brings. Through their writing, speaking, and guidance, American citizens have become more aware of the mistakes, losses and hardships our country has experienced. For instance, in the poem “The Hurt Locker,” Brian Turner writes, “Believe it when you see it. Believe it when a 12 year old rolls a grenade into the room.(...) Believe it when 4 men step from a taxicab in Mosul to shower the street in brass and fire.” This powerful war poetry is only a snippet from “Here Bullet,” a book written by Brian Turner, a veteran who forces his readers to understand the brutality war brings through expressing his violent Iraq experience. This raw emotion displayed by veterans, makes our country as a whole understand what the United States has gone through. The veterans, survivors are not only the symbols of our country’s crises, they are the ones that remember the fallen.

America’s history is splattered with battles and war, each one with a death toll, each lost man or woman grieved by their family and friends. The veterans are the ones who fought alongside them, they are the ones that keep the fallen remembered and honored. 53 years ago the infantryman, fresh out of high school, Jan Scruggs saw 13 of his close comrades blow apart in a single explosion during the infamous Vietnam War, only to come home and face the scorn of his country. 10 years later, at a Vietnam Veteran meeting Jan Scruggs was the first to propose a Vietnam memorial in honor and memory of those that were killed in the war. Years passed and after Jon Scruggs’ hard work fundraising, the Vietnam War Memorial was put into action with the simple but effective design Maya Lin constructed. The Vietnam Memorial stands today, the black granite shining like a ugly scar in America’s history, cutting through the gentle landscape. As Jan Scruggs once stated, “It was part of my healing process, but the purpose was to help heal the wounds of the nation and my fellow veterans and to give them the recognition they’d never had.”

Years have passed, and I stood in front of the parade, watching as the uniformed men halted, aiming their guns in the air, firing. The shots pierced the silence, their flags snapping in the wind as admiration rippled through the crowd. They are the survivors who represent America’s hardship. The soldiers who remember the ones lost in our battles. They are the guides who march the United States into a better future.