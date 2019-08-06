Sonia Cummings and Kathryn Miller will present a joint voice recital at the Kickapoo High School auditorium Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. They will be accompanied by Vanessa Mills.
Miller graduated from Kickapoo High School and attended UW-Stevens Point, earning both choral and general music education degrees. She is currently teaching at Kickapoo Schools.
Cummings graduated from Cashton High School and went on to study at UW-Stevens Point with Susan Bender, graduating with a vocal performance degree. Cummings is currently attending the University of Oregon in pursuit of an opera performance degree. Miller was Cummings' choir teacher in Cashton and they studied with the same voice professor at Stevens Point.
Mills, of Westby, earned her piano performance degree from Washington State University and gives piano lessons as well as accompanies at church, community choirs, and for area schools.
All three have worked together for numerous events. Attendees will hear everything from opera to musical theater. Freewill donations will benefit the Kickapoo Music Department.
