Volunteers are wanted and needed for the State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care. Can you give some of your time?
The Volunteer Ombudsman Program recruits, screens, trains, and supports volunteers to be an advocate for residents who are aged 60 and older living in the nursing home. Volunteers Ombudsmen make unannounced visits to their assigned facility once a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This weekly visit provides a valuable opportunity for residents to share concerns, ideas, and talk with someone who does not work at the facility; an important role for volunteers is to listen to residents, empower them to speak up on their own and/or be their voice.
The Volunteer Ombudsman Program promotes residents’ rights and can be a voice for the residents who maybe don’t have family or visitors. The residents look forward to the weekly visits and talks with their Volunteer Ombudsman.
The Volunteer Ombudsmen have said that they get more out of being an advocate in the program than they give.
For more information, contact Jenny Knudson, volunteer coordinator, at 608-789-6366 or 800-815-0015
