Another successful workday happened May 4.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests, working with Vernon County Land & Water and the Chaseburg Saddle Club, had a fun-filled work day at Duck Egg County Forest.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests is a new group of active volunteers, working to help support their favorite Vernon County parks by organizing work party events.
“It is fantastic to see so many people come together to show their love for the parks,” said County Parks Administrator, Marty Kennedy. “All of their hard work doubles our efforts, because the volunteer hours helps us provide needed matching for our $45,000 parks improvement grant.”
Around 20 volunteers helped to improve the county property with tree planting and sign building. Over 700 trees were planted, including swamp white oak, red oak, shagbark hickory and black walnut. “We also got the trees protected with tree tubes right away,” said County Forester Nick Gilman. “With the deer pressure out here, we need to protect the young trees or they will be like candy to them.”
“The weather was fantastic, just like the volunteers,” said Mark Meehan, Friends of the Parks social media team member. “Once tree planting got moving along, the wee lad (referring to Gilman) could hardly keep up with me.”
The crew, including a number of youth and 4-H volunteers, installed a large number of signs which is part of a larger project including new maps and well-marked trails. The day was rounded off with a cookout and folks sharing stories about their favorite things to do in the Parks.
There is another workday planned for Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Esofea County Park. The next Friends meeting is Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Viroqua Legion Tap House 138.
For details on how to join the fun and get active with the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests, look them up on Facebook or contact Parks Administrator Marty Kennedy at 608-637-5485 or marty.kennedy@vernoncounty.org .
