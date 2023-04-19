The ADRC of Vernon County is exploring the feasibility of having an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site in the 2024 year. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax return preparation, focusing on low to moderate income taxpayers and seniors. A tax-aide site requires volunteers to prepare tax returns, greet taxpayers, organize volunteers, and promote the service in Vernon County. If you are interested and would like to help provide free tax return preparation to taxpayers in Vernon County, please RSVP by calling ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or please join us on May 3 at 3 p.m.