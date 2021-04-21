Volunteers prepare Westby's Bethel Butikk Community Garden for the growing season

As lawns turn green, spring bulbs bloom and trees leaf out, gardeners’ thoughts are turning to preparing and updating their garden beds for the growing season.
That’s what happened Saturday afternoon in Westby at the Bethel Butikk Community Garden, when Jessica Godbold, with the help of youth from Grace Evangelical Free Church and other youth attending a DNow (Disciple Now) retreat hosted by the church, updated the aesthetics of the garden boxes along Black River Avenue.
Godbold said the weekend retreat is for both girls and boys of middle to high school age. “DNow is a chance for youth to grow in their faith in Christ. As part of that learning, they do some sort of mission project in their community to serve those in need. This helps students understand the importance of living out their faith.”
Godbold, the volunteer who organizes the garden, and the youth spread horse manure in each of the boxes, added some peat moss and did general clean-up to get the garden boxes ready for the season. The work crew also worked on the main plot, which supplies fresh produce to the Bethel Butikk Food Pantry, and some of the lower boxes.
She said the majority of the people who reserve garden boxes are age 70-plus. “It’s great to see the participants enjoying their space. They are so overjoyed because they missed gardening. Some are not as mobile, but they are just overjoyed, especially this last year (after) being cooped up they could still be out (in their garden) doing something positive.”
Godbold said her job is to make sure the beds (there are nine of them, which are about 6 feet by 3 feet each) are composted and cleaned up, so they are ready for gardeners to use during the growing season. She also keeps track of who has reserved the boxes. If any of the boxes aren’t spoken for, she will plant them and the produce goes to the Butikk’s food pantry.
Godbold, who said she loves gardening and has large garden at home, began volunteering at the community garden in 2017 when she learned that Bethel Butikk was looking for someone to help the late Don Zietlow, who was in in 80s, organize the garden. “I thought I could help a day or two (a week).”
She helped Zietlow, who was an organic farmer near Cashton who moved to Westby after selling his farm, weed and do other maintenance for two years. “At the end of 2018, his health deteriorated, and he moved to Illinois,” Godbold said. She has been organizing the garden ever since.
Godbold said an eventual goal is to repair the garden boxes so they are more usable.
The Bethel Butikk Community Garden came to be in the spring of 2011 when a lasagna garden was established. According to the Sept. 15, 2011 Westby Times, a lasagna garden is a no-till, layered garden, where cardboard is put down and up to three feet of mulch or compost is layered on top of it. Plastic is then placed over the top, removed every three or four days and soaked with water before it is covered with plastic again. The plastic works to create a steamed ground concept, killing weeds from the heat created under the plastic which also speeds up the composting process, producing a 99% weed-free garden.
Bethel Butikk received a $2,000 grant from the Greater La Crosse Area United Way in 2011, which gave the Butikk the opportunity to establish garden boxes for gardeners to begin using in 2012.
Anyone interested in reserving a garden box for the 2021 growing season may call Godbold at 634-6185 by May 30.
