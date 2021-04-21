Volunteers prepare Westby's Bethel Butikk Community Garden for the growing season

Godbold said her job is to make sure the beds (there are nine of them, which are about 6 feet by 3 feet each) are composted and cleaned up, so they are ready for gardeners to use during the growing season. She also keeps track of who has reserved the boxes. If any of the boxes aren’t spoken for, she will plant them and the produce goes to the Butikk’s food pantry.

Godbold, who said she loves gardening and has large garden at home, began volunteering at the community garden in 2017 when she learned that Bethel Butikk was looking for someone to help the late Don Zietlow, who was in in 80s, organize the garden. “I thought I could help a day or two (a week).”

She helped Zietlow, who was an organic farmer near Cashton who moved to Westby after selling his farm, weed and do other maintenance for two years. “At the end of 2018, his health deteriorated, and he moved to Illinois,” Godbold said. She has been organizing the garden ever since.

Godbold said an eventual goal is to repair the garden boxes so they are more usable.