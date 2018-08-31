Crawford County is looking for volunteers to assist with flood cleanup in the Gays Mills and Soldiers Grove Area. This will happen on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. Volunteers will meet at the Gays Mills Community Center, 16381 State Hwy. 131, at 9 a.m. both days. A bus will take volunteers from Black Hawk Junction, 700 E. Blackhawk, Prairie du Chien, both days. The bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. to head to Gays Mills. Both lunch and dinner will be provided for volunteers. The bus will return after dinner or sooner if completed.
Please wear proper attire to be in wet/muddy conditions. Gloves and boots are recommended.
Flood Cleanup Kits will be available at the Gays Mills Village Hall and Soldiers Grove Fire Station.
Donations can be organized through the Gays Mills Village office at 608-735-4341
WCCU Credit Union will accept financial donations for flood disaster recovery at all branch locations to be distributed in Crawford, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon county. Checks should be made out to “WCCU” and the depositor can decide which county(ies) they would like to donate toward. For those who would like to mail donations, they can mail them to WCCU, P.O. Box 70, Westby, WI 54667
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.