Volunteers sought to plant geraniums in the Viroqua Cemetery
Volunteers sought to plant geraniums in the Viroqua Cemetery

The Viroqua Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to help plant geraniums in the Viroqua Cemetery. Volunteers are needed from May 13-16 in the afternoons only. In case of inclement weather, the planting days will be cancelled.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a small hand garden spade with them and should report to the lower equipment shed. If you would like to volunteer or have questions, contact coordinator Gail Frie at gailfrie2006@yahoo.com

