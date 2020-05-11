Volunteers sought to plant geraniums in the Viroqua Cemetery

The Viroqua Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to help plant geraniums in the Viroqua Cemetery. Volunteers are needed from May 13-16 in the afternoons only. In case of inclement weather, the planting days will be cancelled.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring a small hand garden spade with them and should report to the lower equipment shed. If you would like to volunteer or have questions, contact coordinator Gail Frie at gailfrie2006@yahoo.com
