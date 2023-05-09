The Viroqua Cemetery Association is having a community family flower planting party.

In past years, we have planted up to 6,500 geraniums each May to beautify the cemetery. Come join the fun on Saturday, May 13, weather permitting. If it is tool cold or raining, we will do the next Saturday, May 20. Hot dogs, brats, chips and water will be served for lunch.

Bring you own hand spade if you can. We will have some spades on hand and simple instructions will be given at the gate. This is a great way for an extended family to spend quality time outdoors planting flowers. Many hands will make the work fun and easy while supporting your community. We will plant from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Even if you can only come for an hour or two it will be much appreciated and a great way to show your community spirit.

Please let Gail Frie know how many helpers are coming and give a contact person for him to let know if May 13 gets cancelled because of weather conditions. Frie can be contacted at gailfrie2006@yahoo.com, 608-637-6469 or 608-317-3602.