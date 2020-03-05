The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will host an informational session on voter registration at McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The session is free and open to the public.
Voter registration informational session set for March 10 in Viroqua
