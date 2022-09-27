Walkabout Westby event is Oct. 6

The Westby Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual Walkabout Westby event, Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The evening will include music sponsored by Vernon Communications Co-op under the gazebo at the corner of East State and Main streets beginning at 5:30 p.m. The music is by the Spunky Bumpkins, a Driftless Area cover band that plays "quirky and eclectic rock ‘n’ roll,” with songs ranging from Tom Petty to Johnny Cash and CCR to the Black Keys.

In addition, there will be food options offered by local nonprofits, beverages by Daily Brew Co. and vendors set up in the basement of New Directions Real Estate. Restaurants and businesses will be open late.

“The Walkabout Westby event was established during the early times of the pandemic to show support for businesses when they had been lacking or going through tough times,” said Stef Schroeder, executive director, Westby Area Chamber of Commerce. “It was actually a community member and small business owner in Westby who came to me with the idea, borrowed somewhat from another community. Now we've found that it's been a good way to spread community and support during the evening hours, when typically, most businesses in Westby are closed.”

Schroeder said this year the committee decided to incorporate music and beverages.

For more updated details, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page, Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.