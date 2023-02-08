Imagine you are cold and have every piece of clothing on that will fit. How would you feel? “Warm Hands and Paws for Ukraine” is a project to donate hand warmers and pet food to Ukraine. This can be a lifeline for those living in Ukraine.

This is a humanitarian effort to show the people of Ukraine that others care and want to help them stay in their dwelling during this conflict over their land.

This is a grass roots effort of people helping people. Local Kwik Trip Stores (La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Hokah, West Salem, La Crescent and Stoddard) will collect hand warmers and pet food in the month of February. Items will be taken to Chalice of Mercy/Gaylord Warehouse in the Twin Cities to be shipped to Ukraine. One pallet (600 pounds) will be shipped to Ukraine in 10 business days at a cost of $1,020 per pallet.

Sue Schultz, family and friends established a partnership with Kwik Trip and Chalice of Mercy to collect and deliver warmth to Ukraine. Chalice of Mercy is a 501 c 3 organization that has been delivering mostly medical supplies and clothing to Ukraine for over 10 years. The need is now! Kwik Trip has a record of doing community collections/donations such as “Coats for Kids.”

Donating hand warmers means you would have to give up a cup of coffee or a candy bar to give heat and hope to those fighting for the right to keep their land. You have all seen the media coverage. Will you do this?

Credit card donations can be made at ChaliceofMercy.org and their GoFundme page. Note the donation is for Warm Hands and PAWS for Ukraine. Checks can be mailed to Chalice of Mercy, N13740 Fairview Road, Fairchild, WI 54741 with the same notation.

No electricity means cold, long, dark hours for families with no heat. Would you want to be in that situation day after day in the winter?

For more information, contact Sue Schultz at 608-792-0931 or email ssschultz@charter.net