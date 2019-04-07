Valley Stewardship Network and Crawford Stewardship Project will be hosting two free training events for volunteer water quality monitoring. Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2019 to be "The Year of Clean Drinking Water" and this is a way to learn about the ecology of our surface water streams, how it relates to ground water, and how to monitor surface water.
The first event will take place on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mother Earth Green Center, 48193 County Road E, Steuben. The second event will be May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Esofea County Park, Vernon County, Park Road off County B, west of Viroqua. Identical training is provided at these two different events; volunteers only need to attend one training. Volunteers will be trained in methods of the statewide Water Action Volunteers (WAV) Stream Monitoring Program that is run through the Wisconsin DNR and University of Wisconsin Extension (http://watermonitoring.uwex.edu/wav/).
Landowners and community members are encouraged to come and learn about this citizen science opportunity. Volunteering only requires one hour a month from May to October. Topics covered include: stream ecology, water quality measurements, macroinvertebrate diversity, and data submission. Monitoring equipment will be loaned to interested volunteers for both the training session and for the season of monitoring.
VSN and Crawford Stewardship Project will provide lunch, but please bring hip boots/waders if you have them. The training is free, and will include both indoor and outdoor components, so make sure to dress appropriately for outdoor weather. To register for this training, contact Dave Krier via email: dave@valleystewardshipetwork.org or by phone: 608-637-3615, or you can register online at: http://valleystewardshipnetwork.org/solutions/workshops/
