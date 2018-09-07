The Vernon County Emergency Management Office reports due to the extensive flooding in Vernon County, many water rescues were done these past several days, beginning at midnight Aug. 28. There were a total of 350 rescues done in a 24-hour period. The number is only rescues; it does not include evacuations. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
The following organizations were instrumental in the rescues:
- Department of Natural Resources;
- Vernon County Sheriff's Department;
- Westby Fire Department;
- La Farge Fire Department;
- Shelby Fire Department;
- Stoddard Fire Department;
- Hillsboro Fire Department;
- Grant County Swift Water Rescue Team;
- Vernon County Highway Department;
- Coon Valley Fire Department;
- Readstown Fire Department;
- Ontario Fire Department;
- Viroqua Fire Department;
- Genoa Fire Department;
- Coon Valley Village.
