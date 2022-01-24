Watershed councils announce upcoming meetings

Three local farmer-led watershed councils in the Tainter Creek, Bad Axe River and Coon Creek watersheds have announced upcoming meetings:

Tainter Creek

The Tainter Creek Watershed Farmer-Led Council will meet on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Franklin Town Hall in Liberty Pole. Discussions about the 2022 event schedule and the DATCP grants will be on the agenda.

Bad Axe River

The next Bad Axe Farmer-Led Watershed Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Harmony Town Hall, located at E2905 Newton Road, There will be a 6 p.m. social hour, and a 7 p.m. business meeting. The agenda will include a discussion of ideas for 2022 field days, educational opportunities, promotional materials development, and signing up for subcommittees.

Coon Creek

The next meeting of the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, is at the Coon Valley Conservation Club. The meeting will begin with a 6 p.m. social hour and chili supper, followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be devoted to discussion of the group’s purpose, mission and organizational structure. To learn more or to be sent materials to read in advance of the meeting, contact Nancy Wedwick at nancywedwick45@gmail.com.

