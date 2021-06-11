Watershed scoping meetings slated in Cashton, Coon Valley

Two public scoping meetings will be held on June 22 and 23, presenting information on proposed alternatives to address the five failed flood control dams within the West Fork Kickapoo and Coon Creek watersheds. These meetings are the public's chance to help their Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse county leaders make an important decision regarding the future direction of these watersheds.

West Fork Kickapoo Watershed, June 22 at 5:30 p.m., Cashton Community Hall.

Coon Creek Watershed, June 23 at 5:30 p.m., Coon Valley Legion Hall.

Information about the alternatives and the public scoping process is available on the project website: www.wfkandccwatersheds.com

The website is meant to supplement the meetings, not replace them. An interactive mapping feature is in the process of being added, meeting organizers are hopeful it will be available by June 18.

Remote viewing of the live presentation will be available through Microsoft Teams; visit the project website for the web link and instructions.

