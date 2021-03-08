Waukesha woman rescued from the Kickapoo Valley Reserve

On Saturday, March 6, at about 8:05 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call from the sister of Elizabeth R. Cooper, 31, of Waukesha. The sister reported Cooper as missing on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, as they had been in contact in the afternoon. At that time Cooper reported being lost prior to her phone going dead and no one had been able to reach her. The last phone contact with Cooper was at 6:50 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the La Farge Fire Department was dispatched right away, conducting searches of all hiking trails. After being unable to find her, additional manpower for a grid search was requested from the Viola Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Yuba Fire and Viroqua Fire Department. Also on scene was the Vernon County Department of Emergency Management with their mobile command post and aerial drone. The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Middleton Fire Department were requested for their aerial drone capabilities.

At about 12:10 a.m. on March 7, the aerial drone being operated by the Richland County Sheriff's Office was able to detect a heat signature, and guide personnel on foot to the location of Cooper.

Cooper was found safe and refused medical at the scene.

"The Vernon County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its sincerest thank-you to all the volunteer agencies and private citizens that assisted with this call," the office said in a statement. "We would also like to remind everyone to have a plan in place if hiking alone to prevent incidents like this from occurring."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0