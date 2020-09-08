WDRT Community Radio in Viroqua to celebrate 10th anniversary Sept. 17

WDRT Community Radio in Viroqua is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 17.
WDRT is the only non-commercial, volunteer based and listener sponsored radio station in southwest Wisconsin.
Over the past 10 years the station has been on the air it has grown from 30 core volunteers to over 100 local folks contributing a wide variety of alternative music, news and public affairs programs.
The inspiration for having such a station grew out of an idea presented during Vision 2020, a series of town hall meetings held back in the early winter of 2003, sponsored by the Valley Stewardship Network. These public gatherings were presented as a sharing experience to envision what were the hopes and dreams for the future of the Driftless Area.
Because there were no FM radio frequencies available at that time, after incorporating in 2003 and creating the legal and fundraising organization for a future station, the community radio group waited for a licensing window to open. Tiring of the delay, several original volunteers decided to build an internet station and began streaming online as radiodriftless.org in 2005.
Steadfst patience paid off for the loyal radioactivists in 2009 when the FCC finally offered an opportunity to apply for an operating license. WDRT was successful in its application and was granted the 91.9FM frequency which allowed for the construction of a 480 watt transmission signal mounted on a tower located between Viroqua and Westby.
WDRT went on the air that first morning in September with a nervous and excited group of first time radio DJ's. Since then the station has been on the air continuously and has evolved into producing most of its own programming, relying on local volunteers for most of what is heard. WDRT is also a Pacifica Network affiliate and has access to a variety of independent syndicated programs to supplement it’s news and public affairs offering.
The station is solely dependent on local funding through donations and small business underwriting.
Unlike public radio, WDRT does not receive tax revenue or Corporation for Public Broadcasting sponsorship. Typically WDRT holds week-long pledge drives in the spring and fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year WDRT is limiting its fundraisers to one-day events. A very prosperous Spring Pledge Drive was held in April. The annual Fall Birthday Pledge drive will take place Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WDRT serves portions of southwest Wisconsin, as well as northeast Iowa and a corner of southeast Minnesota. It is heard on the radio at 91.9FM, streams live on the internet from the station website www.wdrt.org and is also available to Vernon Communications cable subscribers Channel 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!