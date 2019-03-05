We Banjo 3

We Banjo 3 will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua, Friday March 8.

 Contributed photo

We Banjo 3, one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years, will play at the Historic Temple Theatre, Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and beautiful harmonies, We Banjo 3’s music is affectionately described as “Celtgrass.” The Galway, Ireland based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley, who collectively hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles.

On July 27, 2018, We Banjo 3 released their fourth studio recording, "Haven," a follow-up to their highly acclaimed 2016 release, "String Theory," which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Music Chart. "Haven" reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart the week of Aug. 13, as well as making many other charts.

We Banjo 3 has developed a loyal following in the U.S., Ireland and other parts of the world, winning over audiences at major music and Irish festivals and prestigious venues with their joyous, engaging live show.

Tickets are available at www.httix.com or by calling the box office at 608-637-8190 Wednesday through Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.