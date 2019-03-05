We Banjo 3, one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years, will play at the Historic Temple Theatre, Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m.
Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and beautiful harmonies, We Banjo 3’s music is affectionately described as “Celtgrass.” The Galway, Ireland based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley, who collectively hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles.
On July 27, 2018, We Banjo 3 released their fourth studio recording, "Haven," a follow-up to their highly acclaimed 2016 release, "String Theory," which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Music Chart. "Haven" reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart the week of Aug. 13, as well as making many other charts.
We Banjo 3 has developed a loyal following in the U.S., Ireland and other parts of the world, winning over audiences at major music and Irish festivals and prestigious venues with their joyous, engaging live show.
Tickets are available at www.httix.com or by calling the box office at 608-637-8190 Wednesday through Friday, 3-6 p.m.
