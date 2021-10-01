Weaver Elin Haessly is VIVA Gallery’s guest artist in October

Elin Haessly is VIVA Gallery’s guest artist in October, and Peter Daniels is the member featured artist.

Born and raised in Denmark, Haessly has lived in the U.S. since 1983. She is a weaver and owns Viewpoint Farm and Fibers. While growing up in Denmark, she dreamed of raising sheep, as her hobby was dyeing wool yarn with natural dyes and plants. In 2006, that dream was realized when she and her husband moved onto a farm outside of Soldiers Grove. She has a small flock of sheep that keep her busy spinning, dyeing and weaving. She weaves her hand-dyed and hand-spun wool into rugs, blankets, shawls, scarves, and wall and window hangings.

Over the years Haessly has woven dozens of wool and rag rugs the Swedish way, which she was taught in Denmark and Sweden. During this time of COVID, she discovered that cotton knit yarns come in a wide variety of beautiful colors and they have also taken up some of her weaving time these days. She can weave a rug in any color to match your decor. She has a new studio and shop on her Viewpoint Farm, and she invites you to visit. You might catch her dyeing wool from the sheep or weaving on studio looms with the added bonus of viewing 45 acres of restored prairie.

Daniels signs his paintings and poetry “Pita.” He was introduced to drawing animal and human figures, ceramics, Navajo weaving, and woodworking as a child. He studied fine art and theater arts (painting sets) in college while pursuing a degree in education. Post-graduate studies included realistic landscapes in watercolor.

Over 20 years ago Daniels began his abstract explorations with acrylic paint and mixed media compositions. Now, under the banner of “Simplicity Art,” he paints with studio partner Julius Parrish. He focuses on simple compositions influenced by “abstract expressionism” and “minimalism.” He has lived in Viroqua since 2006. His studio is located in one of the old public schools now known as the Landmark Center.

First Thursday receptions are on hold due to COVID concerns. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This show, along with VIVA Gallery’s member works, can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of October beginning on Oct. 7. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, check the gallery out on Facebook, Instagram and www.vivagallery.net.

