The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse.

A Viroqua event, project and volunteer won awards. The Viroqua Kids Market earned honorable mention in the Best Special Event category, The Smockettes' Spring Ephemeral Mural Project won Best Private Placemaking Improvement Project and Michele Williams was among 2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteers of the Year.

Kevin and Yariba Gonzalez, Hillsboro, won the Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Under 5,000 Population award.

“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”

Projects honored Friday include business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebration and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.

“The Main Street Awards offer a chance to celebrate some of our communities’ most creative downtown efforts and hopefully inspire a few new ideas,” Hughes said.

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,200 new businesses and nearly 16,500 net new jobs. In addition, over $2.1 billion in private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.

During fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 215 new businesses and 647 net new jobs. None of this activity would be possible without the nearly 33,000 volunteer hours that were dedicated to the Main Street effort by passionate individuals from around the state.

Also represented at the awards event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street created in 2013 to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts. Over the years, 133 participating communities have added 700 businesses, 3,100 new jobs and attracted about $3.6 billion in private investment.