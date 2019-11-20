Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and other state and local economic development leaders toured Viroqua businesses Wednesday to encourage residents to “shop local” on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday will fall on Saturday, Nov. 30. The annual event is marking its 10th year.
Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director, Viroqua Chamber Main Street, said Viroqua’s partnerships with WEDC and other state agencies “have meant everything for our entrepreneurs.”
Hughes, who said she has lived in the community for 16 years, said what’s been done in Viroqua to promote downtown redevelopment is incredible.
“Viroqua was one reason I took the job,” Hughes said. “The ability to make a vibrant community is incredible.”
Hughes said she hopes to take what’s happening in the city to other communities in the state.
Mayor Karen Mischel echoed Hughes’ sentiment, saying that the small business activity in the city can happen in other Wisconsin communities. Mischel said she grew up in Viroqua and remembers empty storefronts. She said it has been a team effort to make things happen.
Bon Wikenheiser, state director, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center network, said small businesses make communities good places to live and work.
Eric Ness, Wisconsin District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration, said Small Business Saturday is a great way to support the local community.
Stops were made at the following businesses:
- Drifting Boutique, a Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corp. (a SBA partner and borrower) client and a 2018 Pop Up Shop business, a program which received assistance from a WEDC Entrepreneurship Capacity Building Grant;
- The Bon Ton Millinery Apartments, which was a 2016 Pop Up Shop business;
- Kickapoo Coffee. The coffee shop and café has been a client of the Small Business Development Center and received exterior design assistance from WEDC as part of the Main Street program. The redevelopment was also recognized as a 2018 Best Adaptive Reuse award winner at the Main Street Awards.
