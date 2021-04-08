Westby Area High School announces junior, senior prom courts

Westby Area High School’s juniors and seniors will celebrate prom together, Saturday, April 24.
The prom will incorporate two themes — seniors “Up in the Clouds” and juniors “Secret Garden.” The senior court will be presented at 4:15 p.m. and the junior court at 5:15 p.m. Prom is being celebrated from 3 to 6 p.m.
The junior prom court includes Austin Nundahl, Cale Griffin, Dylan Nottestad, Grant McCauley, Dillon Ellefson, Kellen Olson, Ella Johnson, Hallie Overson, Genna Henline, Brenda Berg, Kaya Papadinoff, Molly Forges, Evan Gluch and Gretchen Frydenlund.
The senior prom court includes Joe Roethel, Chase Brown, Ty McGarvey, Gavin Bergdahl, Briggs Hellwig, Brett Jorgenson, Bailey Olson, Jaylin Holte, Mattie Wood, Annika Seland, Grace Bendel, Allison Weninger, Ellen Johnson and Izzy Nedland.