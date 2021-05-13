 Skip to main content
Westby Area High School announces Students of the Month for April
Westby Area High School announces Students of the Month for April

Westby Area High School has selected its Students of the Month for April. Pictured are (fronts, from left) Norse Pride students: Harlee Harbaugh, Lauren Nofsinger, Bianca Nelson, Owen Thomas; (back) Academic Excellence Jayda Berg, Cale Griffin, Meredith Degarmo, and missing from the picture is Kaylee Kirner.

 Contributed photo

Westby Area High School has named its Students of the Month for April.

The Norse Pride students include Harlee Harbaugh, Lauren Nofsinger, Bianca Nelson and Owen Thomas.

The Academic Excellence students include Jayda Berg, Cale Griffin, Meredith Degarmo and Kaylee Kirner.

