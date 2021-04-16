 Skip to main content
Westby Area High School announces Students of the Month for March
Westby Area High School announces Students of the Month for March

Westby Area High School has announced its Students of the Month for March. Pictured are (front, from left) Academic Excellence: Rhiana Steiger, Caden Dye, Natalie Benish, Ali Weninger; (back) Norse Pride: Gina Klum, Lane Fisher, Molly Forgues and Macy Stellner.

 Contributed photo

Westby Area High School has selected its Students of the Month for March.

Academic Excellence students include Rhiana Steiger, Caden Dye, Natalie Benish and Ali Weninger.

Norse Pride students include Gina Klum, Lane Fisher, Molly Forgues and Macy Stellner,

