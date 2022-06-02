Westby Area High School Class of 2022 graduates

Westby Area High School seniors marked the end of their time in the district with graduation, Saturday, May 28.

Commencement exercises were originally set to be held at the Westby Area High School Athletic Complex, but were moved to the Westby Area Fieldhouse due to the possibility of rain in the morning and strong wind gusts. The announcement was made via a Facebook post May 27.

The ceremony included addresses by Brenda Berg, senior class president, Elias Larrington, valedictorian, Hannah Pedretti, salutatorian, and Steve Michales, district administrator. In addition, Andy Lipski, school board vice president, gave comments, Airiel Hamilton, Class of 2025, played the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance,” and the WAHS Concert Choir sang “A Million Dreams” and “It’s Time for Movin’ On.” Robert Bothe, high school principal, presented the Class of 2022 and school board members presented the diplomas.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.