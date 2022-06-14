 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby Area High School holds Senior Awards Night

The Westby Area High School Class of 2022 Senior Awards Night was held Wednesday, May 25.

The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent.

RECOGNITION AWARDS

Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor: Evan Gluch; Charlotte Yohn; Owen Kjos; Natalie Benish; Verity Latoja; Molly Forgues; Avery Leis; Gretchen Frydenlund; Hannah Pedretti; Cale Griffin; Jhett Sherry; Genevieve Henline; Taylor Thunstedt; Finley Konrad; Autumn Ward; Elias Larrington

Salutatorian: Hannah Pedretti

Valedictorian: Elias Larrington

National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award: Gretchen Frydenlund

WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS

Westby American Legion Athletic Awards: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry

Westby American Legion Music Awards: Choral - Taylor Thunstedt; Instrumental - Elias Larrington

Westby American Legion Oratory Award: Lukas Hanson

Westby American Legion Certificate of School Award: Elias Larrington

Westby American Legion Citizenship Award: Hannah Pedretti

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS

Senior Class Officers (Stoles): President – Brenda Berg; Vice President – Evan Gluch; Secretary – Molly Forgues; Treasurer – Natalie Benish

Friends of Bekkum Library Award: Baylee Oliver

La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award & Trust Point Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen

Westby VFW Citizenship Award: Taylor Thunstedt

FCCLA State Officer Recognition: Genevieve Haugen

Firefighter/EMT Certification Recognition: Isaac Hoff

ATHLETIC RECOGNITION

Coulee Conference Scholar Athlete Awards: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry

Senior Athletic Plaques: Natalie Benish; Genevieve Haugen; Avery Leis; Jhett Sherry; Brenda Berg; Genevieve Henline; Hudson Lipski; Taylor Thunstedt; Jake Collins; Grayson Hertel; Grant McCauley; Autumn Ward; Anna Dunnum; Isaac Hoff; Dylan Nottestad; Aubrey Winterfield; Dillon Ellefson; Brock Hoskins; Austin Nundahl; Evan Gluch; Ella Johnson; Rianna Oliver; Cale Griffin; Dustin Kenyon; Kellen Olson; Finley Konrad; Kaya Papadinoff; Lukas Hanson; Elias Larrington; Hannah Pedretti; Ty Harbaugh; Verity Latoja; Prince Preston

MUSICAL (INSTRUMENTAL & CHORAL) AWARDS

Patrick S. Gilmore Awards: Genevieve Haugen; Lydia Jackson

Semper Fidelis Band Award: Owen Kjos

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Trista Rumpee

National School Choral Awards: Owen Kjos; Verity Latoja; Trista Rumpee; Taylor Thunstedt

Robert Shaw Director’s Choice Awards: Lydia Jackson; Bianca Nelson

Fred Waring Director’s Choral Awards: Oliva Audetat; Madelyn Schlicht

Westby Area High School Drama Award: Bianca Nelson

ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION

Students Enlisted in the Armed Forces: Anna Dunnum

SCHOLARSHIPS

Corey Aarness Memorial Scholarship: Evan Gluch

Adams Eye Clinic Scholarship: Molly Forgues

The American Red Cross Scholarship: Trista Rumppe

EC & Johanna Lomen Anderson Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen

Central College - Presidential Scholarship: Taylor Thunstedt

Character Lives Scholarship:  Genevieve Henline

Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers in Memory of Bonnie Kendall Scholarship: Avery Leis

Chaseburg Farmers Co-op Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Bianca Nelson

Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Bianca Nelson

Coon Valley Lions Academic Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Bianca Nelson

Coon Valley VFW Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield

Creamery Creek Scholarship: Verity Latoja

Cross Country Alumni Scholarships: Dustin Kenyon; Elias Larrington; Jhett Sherry; Taylor Thunstedt

FFA Alumni Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen

Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Scholarship: Bianca Nelson

Friends of Chaseburg Scholarships: Avery Leis; Evan Marshall

Clarence Goplin Estate Scholarship: Charlotte Yohn

Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Jacob Gardner; Evan Gluch; Lukas Hanson; Ty Harbaugh; Genevieve Haugen; Ella Johnson; Avery Leis; Evan Marshall; Grant McCauley; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson

Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships (Norse Fund): Bianca Nelson; Trista Rumppe

Lee Mockrud Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Owen Kjos

The Derek Lendosky Memorial Scholarship: Owen Kjos

Montreat College Keystone Award: Genevieve Haugen

New Directions Real Estate Community Ambassador Scholarship: Brenda Berg

John & Terri Pedace Scholarship: Ella Johnson

Pointer Promise Scholarship (UW-Stevens Point): Trista Rumppe

Premier Referral Network Scholarship: Genevieve Henline

Rockton Sportsman’s Club Scholarship: Charlotte Yohn

Walter A. Southern Scholarships (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Natalie Benish; Evan Gluch; Genevieve Henline Owen Kjos; Hannah Pedretti

State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Scholarship: Elias Larrington

State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Technical Excellence Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh

Syttende Mai Scholarships: Raegan Davey; Genevieve Haugen; Lydia Jackson

Richard and Ethel Thrune Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse): Finley Konrad

UW Credit Union Scholarship: Kaya Papadinoff

Vernon Communications Cooperative Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Genevieve Henline; Jhett Sherry

Vernon County 4-H Scholarship: Grant McCauley

Vernon County Co-op Association Scholarship: Hannah Pedretti

Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Trista Rumppe

Vernon County Holstein Association Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh

Vernon Electric Cooperative Scholarships: Genevieve Henline; Autumn Ward

Vivian & Clayton Veum Scholarship (La Crosse Community Foundation): Ella Johnson

Viroqua Legion Post #138 Scholarship: Finley Konrad

Viroqua VFW Post #3032 Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield

Kylie Marie Von Ruden “Keep on Smiling” Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Brenda Berg; Genevieve Haugen; Ella Johnson; Tayah Johnson; Elias Larrington; Avery Leis; Evan Marshall; Cheyanne Nash; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Hannah Pedretti; Jhett Sherry

WCCU Credit Union Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Tayah Johnson; Elias Larrington

Westby American Legion Auxiliary 155 Scholarship: Trista Rumppe

Westby American Legion Post 155 Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Kellen Olson; Jhett Sherry

Westby Area Educational Association Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry

Westby Area School District Bus Drivers’ Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Hudson Lipski

Westby Rod and Gun Conservation Club Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Charlotte Yohn

Westby Snowflake Royalty Scholarships: Cheyanne Nash; Trista Rumppe; Emma Wedwick

Westby Utilities/WPPI Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Owen Kjos

Westby VFW Post 8021 Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Lukas Hanson; Tayah Johnson; Kellen Olson; Trista Rumppe

Westby Wrestling Club Scholarships: Jake Collins; Ty Harbaugh; Dylan Nottestad

Western Technical College Foundation Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Hallie Overson

Wisconsin Lumber Dealers Education Foundation Scholarship: Brenda Berg

NORSE FUND SCHOLARSHIPS

Ray Armstrong Memorial Scholarship: Cheyanne Nash

Ned Barstad Memorial Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Ty Harbaugh; Valerie Hogenkamp; Elias Larrington

Dorothy A. Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Elias Larrington; Hannah Pedretti

Naomi Flugstad Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry

Alyce and Orrin Chestelson Scholarships: Taylor Thunstedt; Charlotte Yohn

Christianson Science and Technology Memorial Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Avery Leis

Bertha Dahl Scholarship: Autumn Ward

Verdell and LaVonne Engh Scholarship: Verity Latoja

Steve Erickson Memorial Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh

Flugstad Family Scholarships: Cale Griffin; Owen Kjos; Taylor Thunstedt

“Give Back” Scholarships: Olivia Audetat; Natalie Benish; Jacob Gardner; Cale Griffin; Lukas Hanson; Valerie Hogenkamp; Ella Johnson; Owen Kjos; Finley Konrad; Hudson Lipski Cheyanne Nash; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Hannah Pedretti; Trista Rumpee; Aubrey Winterfield; Charlotte Yohn

Helen Hagen Scholarship: Autumn Ward

Waylon and Milton Holtet Scholarships: Genevieve Haugen; Avery Leis; Grant McCauley; Kaya Papadinoff

Howard and Lorene Johnson Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Tayah Johnson

Edward and Anna Kerska Scholarships: Elias Larrington Jhett Sherry

Lucas Knight Memorial Scholarship: Jhett Sherry

David J. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Trista Rumppe

Bryan LeJeune Memorial Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh

Howard and Joanne Midtlien Scholarship: Avery Leis

Grace and Red Nelson Memorial Scholarship: Verity Latoja

Dale Nestingen Agriculture Scholarship: Evan Gluch

Norsemen Booster Club Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry

Anthony Olson Memorial Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Verity Latoja

James and AmyLou Onshus Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Cale Griffin; Ella Johnson; Owen Kjos; Finley Konrad; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Trista Rumppe; Taylor Thunstedt

John and Estelle Pedace Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield

In Memory of Richard W. “Perk” Perkins Scholarships: Cale Griffin; Verity Latoja

William Running Scholarships: Verity Latoja; Charlotte Yohn

Naomi Schoville Memorial Scholarship: Verity Latoja

Sons of Norway Westby – Solvang Lodge 457 Scholarship: Cheyanne Nash

Theodore R. Thompson Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Cheyanne Nash; Taylor Thunstedt; Autumn Ward

Vernon Memorial Healthcare/Dr. P.T. Bland Scholarship: Kellen Olson

Veum Family Memorial Scholarships - In Memory of Alice and Kermit Veum: Cheyanne Nash; Autumn Ward

Western Wisconsin Video Production Scholarship: Evan Gluch

Norse Fund Board Scholarships - In Honor of Robert Bland: Taylor Thunstedt; Charlotte Yohn

Norse Fund Board Scholarships: Olivia Audetat; Molly Forgues; Cale Griffin; Lukas Hanson; Verity Latoja; Bianca Nelson; Autumn Ward

