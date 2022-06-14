Westby Area High School holds Senior Awards Night

The Westby Area High School Class of 2022 Senior Awards Night was held Wednesday, May 25.
The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent.
RECOGNITION AWARDS
Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor: Evan Gluch; Charlotte Yohn; Owen Kjos; Natalie Benish; Verity Latoja; Molly Forgues; Avery Leis; Gretchen Frydenlund; Hannah Pedretti; Cale Griffin; Jhett Sherry; Genevieve Henline; Taylor Thunstedt; Finley Konrad; Autumn Ward; Elias Larrington
Salutatorian: Hannah Pedretti
Valedictorian: Elias Larrington
National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award: Gretchen Frydenlund
WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS
Westby American Legion Athletic Awards: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry
Westby American Legion Music Awards: Choral - Taylor Thunstedt; Instrumental - Elias Larrington
Westby American Legion Oratory Award: Lukas Hanson
Westby American Legion Certificate of School Award: Elias Larrington
Westby American Legion Citizenship Award: Hannah Pedretti
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
Senior Class Officers (Stoles): President – Brenda Berg; Vice President – Evan Gluch; Secretary – Molly Forgues; Treasurer – Natalie Benish
Friends of Bekkum Library Award: Baylee Oliver
La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award & Trust Point Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen
Westby VFW Citizenship Award: Taylor Thunstedt
FCCLA State Officer Recognition: Genevieve Haugen
Firefighter/EMT Certification Recognition: Isaac Hoff
ATHLETIC RECOGNITION
Coulee Conference Scholar Athlete Awards: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry
Senior Athletic Plaques: Natalie Benish; Genevieve Haugen; Avery Leis; Jhett Sherry; Brenda Berg; Genevieve Henline; Hudson Lipski; Taylor Thunstedt; Jake Collins; Grayson Hertel; Grant McCauley; Autumn Ward; Anna Dunnum; Isaac Hoff; Dylan Nottestad; Aubrey Winterfield; Dillon Ellefson; Brock Hoskins; Austin Nundahl; Evan Gluch; Ella Johnson; Rianna Oliver; Cale Griffin; Dustin Kenyon; Kellen Olson; Finley Konrad; Kaya Papadinoff; Lukas Hanson; Elias Larrington; Hannah Pedretti; Ty Harbaugh; Verity Latoja; Prince Preston
MUSICAL (INSTRUMENTAL & CHORAL) AWARDS
Patrick S. Gilmore Awards: Genevieve Haugen; Lydia Jackson
Semper Fidelis Band Award: Owen Kjos
John Philip Sousa Band Award: Trista Rumpee
National School Choral Awards: Owen Kjos; Verity Latoja; Trista Rumpee; Taylor Thunstedt
Robert Shaw Director’s Choice Awards: Lydia Jackson; Bianca Nelson
Fred Waring Director’s Choral Awards: Oliva Audetat; Madelyn Schlicht
Westby Area High School Drama Award: Bianca Nelson
ARMED FORCES RECOGNITION
Students Enlisted in the Armed Forces: Anna Dunnum
SCHOLARSHIPS
Corey Aarness Memorial Scholarship: Evan Gluch
Adams Eye Clinic Scholarship: Molly Forgues
The American Red Cross Scholarship: Trista Rumppe
EC & Johanna Lomen Anderson Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen
Central College - Presidential Scholarship: Taylor Thunstedt
Character Lives Scholarship: Genevieve Henline
Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers in Memory of Bonnie Kendall Scholarship: Avery Leis
Chaseburg Farmers Co-op Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Bianca Nelson
Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Bianca Nelson
Coon Valley Lions Academic Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Bianca Nelson
Coon Valley VFW Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield
Creamery Creek Scholarship: Verity Latoja
Cross Country Alumni Scholarships: Dustin Kenyon; Elias Larrington; Jhett Sherry; Taylor Thunstedt
FFA Alumni Scholarship: Genevieve Haugen
Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area Scholarship: Bianca Nelson
Friends of Chaseburg Scholarships: Avery Leis; Evan Marshall
Clarence Goplin Estate Scholarship: Charlotte Yohn
Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Jacob Gardner; Evan Gluch; Lukas Hanson; Ty Harbaugh; Genevieve Haugen; Ella Johnson; Avery Leis; Evan Marshall; Grant McCauley; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson
Jonathan Hoff “Shootin’ for a Cure” Memorial Scholarships (Norse Fund): Bianca Nelson; Trista Rumppe
Lee Mockrud Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Owen Kjos
The Derek Lendosky Memorial Scholarship: Owen Kjos
Montreat College Keystone Award: Genevieve Haugen
New Directions Real Estate Community Ambassador Scholarship: Brenda Berg
John & Terri Pedace Scholarship: Ella Johnson
Pointer Promise Scholarship (UW-Stevens Point): Trista Rumppe
Premier Referral Network Scholarship: Genevieve Henline
Rockton Sportsman’s Club Scholarship: Charlotte Yohn
Walter A. Southern Scholarships (University of Wisconsin-Madison): Natalie Benish; Evan Gluch; Genevieve Henline Owen Kjos; Hannah Pedretti
State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Scholarship: Elias Larrington
State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Technical Excellence Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh
Syttende Mai Scholarships: Raegan Davey; Genevieve Haugen; Lydia Jackson
Richard and Ethel Thrune Scholarship (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse): Finley Konrad
UW Credit Union Scholarship: Kaya Papadinoff
Vernon Communications Cooperative Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Genevieve Henline; Jhett Sherry
Vernon County 4-H Scholarship: Grant McCauley
Vernon County Co-op Association Scholarship: Hannah Pedretti
Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Trista Rumppe
Vernon County Holstein Association Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh
Vernon Electric Cooperative Scholarships: Genevieve Henline; Autumn Ward
Vivian & Clayton Veum Scholarship (La Crosse Community Foundation): Ella Johnson
Viroqua Legion Post #138 Scholarship: Finley Konrad
Viroqua VFW Post #3032 Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield
Kylie Marie Von Ruden “Keep on Smiling” Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Brenda Berg; Genevieve Haugen; Ella Johnson; Tayah Johnson; Elias Larrington; Avery Leis; Evan Marshall; Cheyanne Nash; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Hannah Pedretti; Jhett Sherry
WCCU Credit Union Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Tayah Johnson; Elias Larrington
Westby American Legion Auxiliary 155 Scholarship: Trista Rumppe
Westby American Legion Post 155 Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Kellen Olson; Jhett Sherry
Westby Area Educational Association Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry
Westby Area School District Bus Drivers’ Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Hudson Lipski
Westby Rod and Gun Conservation Club Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Charlotte Yohn
Westby Snowflake Royalty Scholarships: Cheyanne Nash; Trista Rumppe; Emma Wedwick
Westby Utilities/WPPI Scholarships: Natalie Benish; Owen Kjos
Westby VFW Post 8021 Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Lukas Hanson; Tayah Johnson; Kellen Olson; Trista Rumppe
Westby Wrestling Club Scholarships: Jake Collins; Ty Harbaugh; Dylan Nottestad
Western Technical College Foundation Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Hallie Overson
Wisconsin Lumber Dealers Education Foundation Scholarship: Brenda Berg
NORSE FUND SCHOLARSHIPS
Ray Armstrong Memorial Scholarship: Cheyanne Nash
Ned Barstad Memorial Scholarships: Brenda Berg; Ty Harbaugh; Valerie Hogenkamp; Elias Larrington
Dorothy A. Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Elias Larrington; Hannah Pedretti
Naomi Flugstad Bekkum Memorial Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry
Alyce and Orrin Chestelson Scholarships: Taylor Thunstedt; Charlotte Yohn
Christianson Science and Technology Memorial Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Avery Leis
Bertha Dahl Scholarship: Autumn Ward
Verdell and LaVonne Engh Scholarship: Verity Latoja
Steve Erickson Memorial Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh
Flugstad Family Scholarships: Cale Griffin; Owen Kjos; Taylor Thunstedt
“Give Back” Scholarships: Olivia Audetat; Natalie Benish; Jacob Gardner; Cale Griffin; Lukas Hanson; Valerie Hogenkamp; Ella Johnson; Owen Kjos; Finley Konrad; Hudson Lipski Cheyanne Nash; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Hannah Pedretti; Trista Rumpee; Aubrey Winterfield; Charlotte Yohn
Helen Hagen Scholarship: Autumn Ward
Waylon and Milton Holtet Scholarships: Genevieve Haugen; Avery Leis; Grant McCauley; Kaya Papadinoff
Howard and Lorene Johnson Scholarships: Ty Harbaugh; Tayah Johnson
Edward and Anna Kerska Scholarships: Elias Larrington Jhett Sherry
Lucas Knight Memorial Scholarship: Jhett Sherry
David J. Larson Memorial Scholarship: Trista Rumppe
Bryan LeJeune Memorial Scholarship: Ty Harbaugh
Howard and Joanne Midtlien Scholarship: Avery Leis
Grace and Red Nelson Memorial Scholarship: Verity Latoja
Dale Nestingen Agriculture Scholarship: Evan Gluch
Norsemen Booster Club Scholarships: Finley Konrad; Jhett Sherry
Anthony Olson Memorial Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Verity Latoja
James and AmyLou Onshus Scholarships: Evan Gluch; Cale Griffin; Ella Johnson; Owen Kjos; Finley Konrad; Kellen Olson; Hallie Overson; Trista Rumppe; Taylor Thunstedt
John and Estelle Pedace Scholarship: Aubrey Winterfield
In Memory of Richard W. “Perk” Perkins Scholarships: Cale Griffin; Verity Latoja
William Running Scholarships: Verity Latoja; Charlotte Yohn
Naomi Schoville Memorial Scholarship: Verity Latoja
Sons of Norway Westby – Solvang Lodge 457 Scholarship: Cheyanne Nash
Theodore R. Thompson Scholarships: Molly Forgues; Cheyanne Nash; Taylor Thunstedt; Autumn Ward
Vernon Memorial Healthcare/Dr. P.T. Bland Scholarship: Kellen Olson
Veum Family Memorial Scholarships - In Memory of Alice and Kermit Veum: Cheyanne Nash; Autumn Ward
Western Wisconsin Video Production Scholarship: Evan Gluch
Norse Fund Board Scholarships - In Honor of Robert Bland: Taylor Thunstedt; Charlotte Yohn
Norse Fund Board Scholarships: Olivia Audetat; Molly Forgues; Cale Griffin; Lukas Hanson; Verity Latoja; Bianca Nelson; Autumn Ward