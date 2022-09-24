 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westby Area High School to celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26-Oct. 1

2022 WAHS Homecoming court

Members of the Westby Area High School Homecoming court for 2022 include (back, from left) senior reps Jack Weninger and Mackenzie Stellner, W-club reps Garrett Vatland and Bethany Roethel, senior reps Alex Hendrickson and Easton Grass, senior reps Dan Frydenlund and Aubrey Jothen, and junior reps Chase Bendel and Hannah Pederson; (front) freshmen reps Jack Iverson and Morgan McClurg, and sophomore reps Lance Dahlen and Olivia Groth.

 Contributed photo

Westby Area High School will celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

The high school will have the following themed dress-up days: Monday house wear - PJs and class T-shirt; Tuesday tie dye versus neon (juniors and seniors wear neon and freshmen and sophomores wear tie dye); Wednesday Decades Day (freshmen ‘50s, sophomores ‘60s, juniors ‘70s, seniors ‘80s and staff ‘90s); Thursday Throwback Thursday students will dress as their parents in high school; and Friday Spirit Day.

Activities include a food drive all week and a volleyball game Tuesday night against Viroqua. In addition, Thursday night features high school punt pass and kick on the football field at 6 p.m., a pep session in the high school gym at 7 p.m. when the band and auxiliaries perform, cheerleaders are introduced, court members are introduced and the king and queen are crowned, followed by the snake dance at 7:30 p.m. to Mars Field for the bonfire. Friday includes a morning pep session, minute to win it class competitions and talent show, cheer off between classes, school song competitions, Roou Ball class competition and kickball competition outside.

Friday’s parade steps off at 1:30 p.m., followed by a cheerleader pep session around 2:15 p.m. The Norse face Black River Falls at 7 p.m.

The week ends Saturday with a dance in the high school cafeteria from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

