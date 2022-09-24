Westby Area High School to celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26-Oct. 1

The high school will have the following themed dress-up days: Monday house wear - PJs and class T-shirt; Tuesday tie dye versus neon (juniors and seniors wear neon and freshmen and sophomores wear tie dye); Wednesday Decades Day (freshmen ‘50s, sophomores ‘60s, juniors ‘70s, seniors ‘80s and staff ‘90s); Thursday Throwback Thursday students will dress as their parents in high school; and Friday Spirit Day.

Activities include a food drive all week and a volleyball game Tuesday night against Viroqua. In addition, Thursday night features high school punt pass and kick on the football field at 6 p.m., a pep session in the high school gym at 7 p.m. when the band and auxiliaries perform, cheerleaders are introduced, court members are introduced and the king and queen are crowned, followed by the snake dance at 7:30 p.m. to Mars Field for the bonfire. Friday includes a morning pep session, minute to win it class competitions and talent show, cheer off between classes, school song competitions, Roou Ball class competition and kickball competition outside.