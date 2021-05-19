Westby Area High School to hold graduation May 22

Graduation ceremonies for Westby Area High School will be held at the Norsemen Athletic Complex, Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m.

Valedictorian is Isabella Nedland and Salutatorian is Ellen Johnson.

Student speakers will be Class President Emily Bender, Valedictorian Isabella Nedland and Salutatorian Ellen Johnson.

The class colors are red, white and silver. The class flower is a white rose with ribbon. The class motto is “Some have a story, ours will be history.”

The class officers are President Emily Bender, Vice-President Brett Jorgenson, Secretary Ellen Johnson and Treasurer Joe Roethel.

Candidates for graduation: Mackenzie Anderson, Grace Bendel, Emily Bender, Gavin Bergdahl, Emilie Brose, Chase Brown, Laci Bunch, Kendall Cannada, Nichole Dahl, Hannah Davidson, Meredith DeGarmo, Lydia Evenstad, Dakota Geier, Dallas Geier, Lars Gretebeck, Madeline Grethel, Margaret Grethel, Chase Haakenson, Levi Hamilton, Devin Hansen, Eleanore Harper, Abbey Harris, Emma Harris, Grace Hebel, Briggs Hellwig, James Jerome Hertel, Emily Hoff, Jaylin Holte, Dominic Janzen, Jonah Jepsen, Ellen Johnson, Brett Jorgenson, Nicole Klum, Andrew Knutson, Garrison Korn, Anna Kreuzer, Trevor Lemke, Amber Levendoski, Jesse Luten, Andrew Manke, Hayden Martine, Hunter Mathison, Ty McGarvey, Hunter Melby, Grace Metz, Abigail Miller, Mackenzie Molledahl, Isabella Nedland, Emma Nelson, Jack Nelson, Olivia Nelson, Clay Nottestad, Bailey Olson, Kaden Ostrem, Seth Phillips, Logan Reschke, Richard Rodriguez, Joseph Roethel, Teagan Rooney, Cailey Russell, Dale Sedlmayr Jr, Jesse Seidel, Annika Seland, Erin Simonson, Macy Stellner, George Stoltenow, Jacob Sturgis, Lexiss Thelen, Owen Thomas, Tristan Tryggestad, Allison Turner, Christopher Vielhuber, Allison Weninger, Matalyn Wood, Hunter Yanske.

