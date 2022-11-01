Westby Area High School to present 'The Addams Family' (School Edition) Nov. 3-6

Westby Area High School will present “The Addams Family” (School Edition), Nov. 3-6.

Performances will be on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and can be purchased at the door or online at wapac.ludus.com.

Show synopsis“In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, including the spookiest nightmare highlighted in the show: the Addams kids are growing up.

“The Addams have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family — the most un-Addams sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change.” (from StageAgent)

Cast and crewStudents who are part of the cast include the following, in no particular order: Gomez: Ethan Pederson; Morticia: Montana Lindahl; Fester: Ombeni Goss; Pugsley: Lauren Nofsinger; Mal: Logan Manske; Alice: Emma Kjos; Grandma: Kari Ofte; Wednesday/Lucas: Jade Levendoski and Lane Cade or Ava Schmidt and Zeke Larrington; Lurch: Garret Tysse; Cousin It: Darik Moilien; Ancestors: Ben Roethel, Emma Davis, Molly Mathison, Gina Klum, Maddie Berg, Brynn Thunstedt, Mora Martine, Mackenzie Morey, Brigitta Haugen, Levi Schmidt, Airiel Hamilton, Autumn Sommerfeldt, Lizzy Curtis, Nola Tuszynski, Lydia Leisso, Kristal Levendoski, Mason Mosher, Kaston Compton, Kailey Walker, Dagny McGuire, Cailey Chroninger.

Students on the light/tech crew are Abby Leis, Lizzy Guy, Maddie Komay, Lane Fisher, Kylie Molledahl, Olivia Nedland, Garrett DePooter and Bee Haugh.