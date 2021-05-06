Westby Area Historical Society gives grandfather award to Ron Janzen

For the 23rd year in a row, as part of the Westby Area Historical Society Syttende Mai events and activities, a Grandparent of the Year will be celebrated. Since 1999, students at Westby Elementary School have been asked to write an essay of 100 words or less explaining why their grandparent should be honored. The award alternates one year for grandmothers and the next for grandfathers. Darla Schroeder, library media apecialist at WES, has partnered with the historical society and asks students to complete the essay as a computer project that helps develop critical thinking, typing skills and creativity.
This year, WAHS received 26 nominations. It is always difficult to choose just one and this year was no exception. Although grammar, punctuation and sentence structure are important, the committee looks first and foremost at the sentiment of the nomination. Fourth-grader Hailee Janzen’s essay was exactly what the committee was looking for when they read her nomination for her grandpa, Ron Janzen. Hailee’s essay resonated with the committee because she shared how she spends time with her grandpa, learns from him, and that he makes her happy. The historical society hopes for nominations that highlight time spent instead of material things bought or given, and this one hit the bull’s eye.
Hailee is the oldest of Lisa and Ethan Janzen’s three children. Her favorite school subjects are PE and Library, sharing that “Snow and Rose” is the last book she read. Hailee is also a member of the Westby Whips that will perform as part of this year’s Syttende Mai events. She likes to work with Grandpa putting things together, watch movies, and sleepovers with Grandma and Grandpa are a big favorite. Asked if the essay was hard to write, Hailee answered “not really.” During the interview, Grandpa could tell us that Hailee always orders a turkey on white with only lettuce, cheese and mayo when they go to Subway. Because Ron even knows her favorite sandwich, we see why Hailee thinks her grandpa is special!
Ron started working for the city of Westby in 1988. He left for nine years to work for Vernon Electric until 2014 when he became the Westby Director of Public Works. Ron and his wife, Cindy, have four sons and eight grandkids who all live close by. He “has a blast” being a grandpa and sees the grandkids mostly every day. Ron shared that he and Cindy have a special nickname for Hailee. They call her “Birdie” because when she was very little, she had a shock of hair that stuck up “cute as could be,” Ron said. Hailee smiled and said that only Grandma and Grandpa get to call her that!
Hailee thinks Ron is a special grandpa but we know Hailee is pretty special, too! The shirt she chose to wear for this interview says “Kind is the new pretty” and we believe she is both. WAHS loves to honor people with this award because active and involved grandparents help make that happen. Ron and Hailee will be at the Westby Green Space on Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. for the formal presentation of their gifts from the Westby Area Historical Society – a 2021 Grandfather of the Year sash, two Syttende Mai buttons, a picture frame to remember the event, and a $25 cash gift. You can say hello at that time or wave as they go by in the Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m.
WAHS is a proud sponsor of Westby Syttende Mai, Inc. We appreciate the help given to this project by Mrs. Schroeder and appreciate all the students for their participation! After the Kiddie Parade, be sure to stop by the open house at the Thoreson Museum from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. when Bertha Johnson will be selling her famous and delicious rommegrot!