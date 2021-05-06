Westby Area Historical Society gives grandfather award to Ron Janzen

For the 23rd year in a row, as part of the Westby Area Historical Society Syttende Mai events and activities, a Grandparent of the Year will be celebrated. Since 1999, students at Westby Elementary School have been asked to write an essay of 100 words or less explaining why their grandparent should be honored. The award alternates one year for grandmothers and the next for grandfathers. Darla Schroeder, library media apecialist at WES, has partnered with the historical society and asks students to complete the essay as a computer project that helps develop critical thinking, typing skills and creativity.

This year, WAHS received 26 nominations. It is always difficult to choose just one and this year was no exception. Although grammar, punctuation and sentence structure are important, the committee looks first and foremost at the sentiment of the nomination. Fourth-grader Hailee Janzen’s essay was exactly what the committee was looking for when they read her nomination for her grandpa, Ron Janzen. Hailee’s essay resonated with the committee because she shared how she spends time with her grandpa, learns from him, and that he makes her happy. The historical society hopes for nominations that highlight time spent instead of material things bought or given, and this one hit the bull’s eye.