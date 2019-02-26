The Westby Area Historical Society is sponsoring a Grandfather of the Year Contest, which is open to anyone in Grades 1-4
To enter, write a letter telling “Why I think my Grandfather should be Grandfather of the Year," using 100 words or less. Send letters to: Cathy Cravens, Grandfather of the Year Contest, 200 Martinson Ave., Westby, WI 54667 or deliver to Westby Elementary School, 112 Nelson St., Westby. The letter must be postmarked or delivered by March 8.
The winner is awarded a cash prize of $25. The winner and his or her grandfather will be guests at the Syttende Mai Princess Banquet March 17 at 2 p.m., where the winner will read his or her entry. The winner may be from outside of Westby but must be available to ride in both the Kiddie Parade and the Syttende Mai Parade May 18-19.
Contact Cathy Cravens at 632-3990 or cravecat@gmail.com with any questions.
