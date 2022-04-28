Westby Area Historical Society sponsors Grandmother of the Year

The Westby Area Historical Society will once again honor the Grandparent of the Year, chosen from nomination letters submitted by students at Westby Elementary School. Darla Schroeder, WES school librarian, assigns the letters as an exercise for students to build computer skills as they type their thoughts into a letter or list format.

This year’s nomination by Dominic Tucker, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at WES, drew attention because of its unusual request. Dominic told us one of his favorite subjects is reading, so it wasn’t too hard for him to write the letter. Today, families are defined by many parameters and are more inclusive than ever. Dominic’s letter requested that we accept his Aunt Holly (Phillips) as a consideration because his grandma had passed and Holly “feels like my grandmother.” WAHS believes it is a great time to embrace the new definition of family and include Aunt Holly as a consideration for this award.

Dominic told us a bit about Holly, her love of animals, and how she likes to travel. What he failed to mention in his nomination letter is that Holly is 29 years old, so it probably came as quite a surprise to her to win a grandmother award! Dominic will receive $25 for writing the winning letter. Holly will receive a corsage, a sash, and a picture frame for a photo to remember the weekend of activities.

Dominic is excited to walk in the Syttende Mai Kiddie Parade, Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. and ride through the Big Parade, Sunday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. Please wave to him and Aunt Holly as they pass by!

Dominic’s nomination letter

The letter he submitted is printed word for word.

HI!!

I would like to nominate my Aunt Holly for grandmother of the year, my grandma passed away buy Holly feels like my grandmother.

1. She is the most wonderful person. I love her so much, her daughter Delilah loves me so much when I leave she cries.

2. I love her so much, I love her baking. One of the craziest things about her was that she named her dog, Dog that’s crazy right.

3. She growed up having a pet fox she loves animals so much. She loves traveling, she loves everything.

Thank you for considering my Aunt for your grandmother award.

Thank you

