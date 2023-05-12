The Westby Area Historical Society is making big plans for Syttende Mai. The Grandfather of the Year has been chosen; tours will be given at the Thoreson House Museum; and, lefse/polse will be served at our usual downtown corner.

This year’s winning essay for Grandfather of the Year was submitted by a fourth-grade student and we will be announcing the winner on the actual Syttende Mai, Wednesday, May 17. WAHS will introduce him during the intermission of the 7 p.m. Westby City Band concert. Tickets for this wonderful Norwegian-themed program are free and available at wapac.ludus.com/index.php. The winning grandfather, along with his family, and of course all the grandchildren, will appear in the Saturday Kiddie Parade and Sunday Big Parade. Be sure you wave as they go by!

On Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Thoreson House Museum and Genealogy Center will be open for tours. Our new host, a five-foot troll carved by Tip Bagstad and donated by Kathy Erlandson, will greet you as you enter the museum. WAHS will also be announcing his name on May 17!

Several years ago, WAHS followed recommendations made by Doug Griffin, of the Wisconsin Historical Society, to completely redesign the museum. On his advice, a full-immersion room, decorated and displayed as it would have been when Theodore and Katherine Thoreson lived in the house, was created and is the first room you will enter on the Main Floor tour. You will continue through the Research Room and a huge amount of genealogy materials as you make your way to the amazing 1915 diorama of downtown Westby. There are many artifacts from various Westby businesses that are also on display in the diorama room.

For those who are able to climb the stairs, there are five more display areas and/or rooms to see. The Military Honors Room holds uniforms from WWI through the past few years. Artifacts of all kinds are also displayed to honor our brave men and women from the Westby area. The Heritage Room highlights Syttende Mai and other nods to our immigration roots. Norwegian treats such as lefse, struell, and sandbakkels are represented in the cooking display. Art and music talents of local Norwegian-Americans are on display in the instruments, rosemaling, and woodcarvings you will see. A genuine bunad from Gudbrandsdalen is also on display to represent the many immigrants to the Westby community who are from that area of Norway. Bunads are traditional national costumes from various districts in Norway. They follow very strict rules on design and how they are worn. WAHS is proud to have this one on display for you to see. Ski jumping is also represented in the Heritage Room with a large area of artifacts including a complete collection of Snowflake Ski Club buttons. Did you know that ski jumping was “invented” in Norway? Architectural drawings, original handwritten histories, a large collection of ski tournament programs, and many photographs are included in this display.

The Agriculture/Professions Room tobacco display, also on the second floor, will be particularly interesting to anyone who grew up raising tobacco. Photos and warehouse artifacts, Bekkedal family heirlooms, and real tobacco plants dried on a tobacco lathe add to the authenticity of memories created when you enter here. Two other display areas show textiles, clothing, and various Westby area artifacts. There are many things to see in the museum so plan your time accordingly. Anyone attending the open house will receive a Norwegian novel translated into English, “Legend of Siljatjern Seter” by Gunlaug Nøkland while supplies last.

Clinton and Beverly Bagstad will once again make our delicious lefse and Borgen’s will again be supplying our tasty pølse to sell two for $3 in the completely refurbished lefse house. We will be located at our usual place on State and Main streets just outside Dregne’s in downtown Westby. Sales start on Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 20m at 9. Come early so we haven’t sold out when you get there.

WAHS is a very proud “Friends of the Fest” Syttende Mai sponsor and we are thrilled to once again celebrate with our usual events and activities. For the most current information, visit our Facebook page or email westbywihistory@gmail.com.