Westby Area Historical Society to celebrates Syttende Mai with open house, lefse/pølse

The Westby Area Historical Society is full steam ahead with plans for Syttende Mai. The Thoreson House Museum will be open for tours Saturday, May 14, and lefse/polse is back!

The museum will be open with new displays in the Military Honors Room, the Heritage Room, and the Agriculture/Professions Room. The tobacco display will be particularly interesting to anyone who grew up raising tobacco. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Randy Lunde, who started ski jumping as a 3-year-old boy, will be our special guest during the open house. After competitively skiing for many years, Randy followed in his uncle Eddie’s footsteps and became a ski jumping judge. He was inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame in 2017. You will hear Randy’s stories of his many experiences as a judge, including those from the Oslo Holmenkollen and the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. Randy will be at the museum from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

We will be selling raffle tickets at the museum for a chance to win a beautiful rosemaled compote that was donated to WAHS. Siw Volden brought the handcrafted bowl from Norway and you will have an opportunity to buy a ticket for $3. Only 500 tickets will be sold so your chances are pretty great! Tickets are on sale now a the Westby office of WCCU.

Lefse/polse will be sold from our lefse house on the corner of State and Main streets Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May, 15, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Clinton and Beverly Bagstad have once again made the lefse and Borgen’s will again be supplying the tasty polse. We have missed this traditional Syttende Mai treat and are happy to be able to offer it again. We will be selling all day Saturday and on Sunday until we sell out.

WAHS is very happy to once again celebrate Syttende Mai with our usual events and activities. Please join us as we share the history and heritage of the Westby area.

