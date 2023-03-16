For the 25th year in a row, as part of the Westby Area Historical Society Syttende Mai events and activities, a Grandparent of the Year will be celebrated.

Since 1999, third- and fourth-grade students in the Westby Area School District and home-schoolers in the same grade levels have been asked to write an essay of 100 words or less explaining why their grandparent should be honored. The award alternates one year for grandmothers and the next for grandfathers. This year, Darla Schroeder, library media specialist at WES, has again partnered with the Westby Area Historical Society and will be asking students to complete an essay about their grandfather as a computer project that helps develop critical thinking, typing skills, and creativity. Although grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure are important, the committee looks first and foremost at the sentiment of the nomination.

A 2023 Grandfather of the Year sash, a Syttende Mai button, and a picture frame for a photo to remember the event will be given to the winning grandfather. The student who has written the chosen essay will receive a Syttende Mai button and a $25 cash award.

The student and grandfather must be available for an interview, by phone or in person, and provide or allow a photo to be taken. An article about the winners and the nomination essay will be published in the Vernon County Times, on Facebook, and in the WAHS newsletter.

A formal announcement will be made depending on the schedule of the student’s and their grandfather’s availability. Hopefully, the student will be able to read the winning essay and introduce their grandfather at an in-person event.

The winning student, grandfather, and any family members they choose may participate in the Syttende Mai Kiddie Parade on Saturday, May 20. Line-up will be in the Westby post office parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. If necessary, arrangements will be made with the Westby Area Historical Society for a vehicle.

The winning student, grandfather, and any family members they choose may also participate in the Syttende Mai Big Parade on Sunday, May 21. Line-up will be determined closer to the parade date. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements will also be made with the Westby Area Historical Society for a vehicle for this parade if needed.

WAHS is a proud sponsor of Westby Syttende Mai, Inc. We appreciate the help given to this project by Mrs. Schroeder and appreciate all the students for their participation! Nominations must be received by April 7. They can be mailed to WAHS; P.O. Box 42; Westby, WI 54667, or emailed to westbywihistory@gmail.com. Students in the Westby School District can turn in their nominations at the Westby Elementary School to Mrs. Schroeder or the elementary school office.