Westby Area Historical Society to give grandmother award

For the 24th year in a row, as part of the Westby Area Historical Society Syttende Mai events and activities, a Grandparent of the Year will be celebrated.

Since 1999, third- and fourth-grade students in the Westby Area School District and homeschoolers in the same grade levels have been asked to write an essay of 100 words or less explaining why their grandparent should be honored. The award alternates one year for grandmothers and the next for grandfathers.

Darla Schroeder, Library Media Specialist at WES, has partnered with the historical society and will be asking students to complete the essay as a computer project that helps develop critical thinking, typing skills, and creativity. Although grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure are important, the committee looks first and foremost at the sentiment of the nomination.

As the winner, the Grandmother of the Year will get a 2022 Grandmother of the Year sash, a Syttende Mai button, and a picture frame to remember the event. The winning student will receive a Syttende Mai button and a $25 gift certificate that can be used at any business in Westby.

The winning student and grandmother must be available for an interview and provide or allow a photo to be taken. An article about the winners and the nomination essay will be published in the Vernon County Times and on Facebook.

A formal announcement will be made at the Syttende Mai Princess Coronation, Saturday, March 26. Hopefully, the student and grandmother will attend when the student will be able to read the winning essay and introduce their grandmother.

The winning student, grandmother, and any family members they choose can participate in the Syttende Mai Kiddie Parade, Saturday, May 14. Line-up will be in the Westby post office parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Arrangements will be made with the Westby Area Historical Society for a vehicle.

The winning student, grandmother, and any family members they choose will also participate in the Syttende Mai Big Parade, Sunday, May 15. Line-up will be determined closer to the parade date. The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements will also be made with the Westby Area Historical Society for a vehicle for this parade.

WAHS is a proud sponsor of Westby Syttende Mai, Inc. Nominations must be received by March 11. They can be mailed to WAHS; P.O. Box 42; Westby, WI 54667 or emailed to westbywihistory@gmail.com. Students in the Westby school district can turn in their nominations at the Westby Elementary School.

