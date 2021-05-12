Westby Area Historical Society to host activities during Syttende Mai

The Westby Area Historical Society is proud to once again be a part of the annual Westby Syttende Mai festival! WAHS will start the day as part of the Green Space ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Westby Syttende Mai President Shelly Holen will be introducing several special guests and WAHS President Blaine Hedberg will present Ron Janzen, nominated by his granddaughter Hailee Janzen, as the 2021 Grandfather of the Year. Ron, Hailee and more of Ron’s eight grandchildren will be appearing in the 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade after the introduction.
To continue the WAHS activities, Bertha Johnson will be selling her famous and delicious rommegrot at the Thoreson House Museum from 9:30 a.m. until it is sold out. She will have it prepackaged in three different sizes for you to take home, heat up and add all the special toppings that are your favorites. Next year we should have a contest to see if white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon or a combination added to the melted butter really is the best way to eat rommegrot! You can call Bertha at 634-3156 to place an order now. She will have it ready for you to pick up on Saturday!
And, while you are getting your rommegrot, be sure to take the 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. free tour of the Thoreson House Museum. The WAHS board members have taken time during the COVID shutdown to spruce up the rooms, organize the collection, and redesign the displays in the museum. There are lots of new things to see that you won’t want to miss. Board members will be on hand to show you the best of the special collection items and share stories about the history of the Westby area.
WAHS president Blaine Hedberg shared that it has been a tough year for activities because of COVID. “I’m very happy that Syttende Mai will be celebrated. ‘Getting back into the swing of things’ is a great slogan and we applaud the tremendous amount of work that the Westby Syttende Mai committee members have done. Safety has been a priority of everyone planning for things to do this summer and Syttende Mai is certainly setting a high standard for everyone to follow. This year, the event may be a smaller version of what has happened in the past but there are still a tremendous number of activities to enjoy!”
Visit the Westby Area Historical Society Facebook page for information about it May 15 activities, and take a look at the Westby Syttende Mai page for a listing of everything they have planned for that day, as well as their pre- and post activities.