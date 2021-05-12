Westby Area Historical Society to host activities during Syttende Mai

The Westby Area Historical Society is proud to once again be a part of the annual Westby Syttende Mai festival! WAHS will start the day as part of the Green Space ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Westby Syttende Mai President Shelly Holen will be introducing several special guests and WAHS President Blaine Hedberg will present Ron Janzen, nominated by his granddaughter Hailee Janzen, as the 2021 Grandfather of the Year. Ron, Hailee and more of Ron’s eight grandchildren will be appearing in the 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade after the introduction.

To continue the WAHS activities, Bertha Johnson will be selling her famous and delicious rommegrot at the Thoreson House Museum from 9:30 a.m. until it is sold out. She will have it prepackaged in three different sizes for you to take home, heat up and add all the special toppings that are your favorites. Next year we should have a contest to see if white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon or a combination added to the melted butter really is the best way to eat rommegrot! You can call Bertha at 634-3156 to place an order now. She will have it ready for you to pick up on Saturday!