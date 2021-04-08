Westby Area Historical Society to present Grandfather of the Year award

The Westby Area Historical Society will once again give a Grandparent of the Year Award during this year’s Westby Syttende Mai celebration. Darla Schroeder, Library Media Specialist at the Westby Elementary School, is partnering with WAHS for this project.

Students practice their computer and cognitive skills as they write about why their grandfather is special and should win the award. The nomination letter of 100 words or less is a good thinking-while-typing exercise for the students to help them improve their computer proficiency while thinking about their family’s history. WAHS is grateful to Schroeder and the school for encouraging this community relationship and once again collaborating in this award.

The winning entry will earn the student $25. The grandfather will receive a boutonniere and picture frame to hold a special memory of receiving the award. A place will be available for the grandfather, the nominating student and any other grandchildren to participate in the Syttende Mai Kiddie Parade on Saturday, May 15, if they choose to do so. Both will get a 2021 Syttende Mai pin and lots of publicity.

Any fourth-grade student in the Westby area is eligible to send a nomination. All 100-word or less entries must be received by May 1. Letters must include the student’s name and an address or phone number where they can be contacted. Nominations can be emailed to westbywihistory@gmail.com or sent to WAHS at P.O. Box 42, Westby 54667.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0