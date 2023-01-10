Westby Area Performing Arts Center announces spring 2023 season

The Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC) announces its spring 2023 performance season. The WAPAC, located in the Westby Area High School, is emerging as the area's next great live performing arts venue hosting regional and nationally renowned artists that offer everything this spring from award-winning country and American roots music, New Orleans meets Minneapolis fusion brass, tribute bands, as well as local favorites of varied musical genres. The WAPAC spring season is as encompassing as the community venue itself.

The season kicks off Saturday, Jan. 14, with Chris Kroeze, Wisconsin born, country singer superstar. Runner-up on NBC’s "The Voice" and featured in USA Today and Rolling Stone, Kroeze’s songs and dynamic onstage performance is a show not to be missed.

On Feb. 4, Rucksack Revolution, Adam Gruel and Sarah Vos will grace the stage. The melding of two of Wisconsin’s most recognized singer-songwriters. Adam Greuel, of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and Sarah Vos, of the Dead Horses. Their music features tight harmonies, introspective lyricism, and soaring and flowing melodies.

Saturday, March 4, features McNasty Brass Band, a fusion of the Minneapolis sound with the spirit of New Orleans. will come perform their hard hitting, high-energy show that will certainly get you on your feat.

Saturday, April 15, Dan Sebranek and Friends are regional favorites and will perform the incredible music of Crosby, Stills Nash and Young.

Friday, May 19, Steely Dane, the multiple award-winning group for best tribute band, will bring the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen hits and deep cuts and are sure to have you out of your seat singing along.

Tickets can be ordered for all the shows through the following website -- https://wapac.ludus.com/index.php -- or purchased at the door day of show. Doors open at 30 minutes prior to showtimes.