The Westby Area School District operational referendum did not pass, April 4.

According to the un-canvassed results, there were 1,345 no votes and 1,278 yes votes.

Residents of the Westby Area School District were asked to vote on an operational referendum to authorize the school district to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for three years beginning with the 2024-25 school year and ending with the 2026-27 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the administrative team met April 5 to discuss the next steps. He said the district has another year and it is possible there could be another referendum for a renewal of its operational referendum but perhaps not an ask of $100,000 more than the last year of the current operational referendum. “The board would have to approve that.”

If another referendum would be held and fail, Michaels said, there would be a lot of brainstorming on how to best meet student needs with less staff. He said even if another referendum would pass, there is the possibility the district would still have to look at a reduction of staff due to a decline in enrollment and how to tighten programs.

Michaels said district residents will receive updates via the district’s Facebook page, website and quarterly newsletter.

The Westby Area Schools District Board of Canvassers will meet on Monday, April 10, at 9 a.m. in the District Conference Room, Westby Area High School, 206 West Avenue South, Westby, to conduct the ofﬁcial canvass of the spring election for the election of candidates for School Board Seat #1 and Seat #6 and the Westby Area School District referendum.